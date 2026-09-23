'He Finds Unconventional Ways To Injure Himself' - Walter On Ravindra's Freakish Shoulder Injury

MENAFN - IANS) Auckland, Sep 23 (IANS) New Zealand head coach Rob Walter on Wednesday played down the bizarre shoulder injury sustained by Rachin Ravindra during a commercial shoot that ruled him out of the upcoming T20I series against India, adding that the batting all-rounder finds unconventional ways to injure himself and remained optimistic about his availability for the subsequent ODIs.

Ravindra dislocated his shoulder during a promotional event last week and is expected to be sidelined for around six weeks. The recovery timeline effectively rules him out of the five-match T20I series against India starting on October 22 in Christchurch, with the team management targeting his return for the ODI series beginning on November 4.

“Look, he's obviously injured his shoulder. It's an unfortunate accident, but it popped back in pretty quickly, and so he's feeling pretty good. So, we've got the ODIs in the back of our minds. Certainly, with the games we've got ahead, we won't be pushing anything, but we're hopeful that that's the entry point.

“He tends to find unconventional ways to injure himself, Rachin. I mean, these things happen, so I don't read too deeply into it, to be honest. Sort of fulfilling his commercial obligations and freakish things,” Walter told reporters on Wednesday.

Asked whether the team management would re-evaluate commercial engagements ahead of major assignments, Walter firmly defended the scheduling of the promotional shoot.“We wouldn't have promo work like that the eve before a Test or a major game. I think the placement was fine. These are bizarre things that happen.

“If he tripped over a sidewalk and did his ankle, would I tell him not to walk? It's just something that happens. Again, I try not to read too deeply into it. I think all the measures were taken to protect the players and we probably learned something out of it, but just to leave it where it is really.”

The Black Caps squad sees the return of experienced speedster Adam Milne, who is set to play his first T20I in over a year. Milne features in a formidable pace attack comprising Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, and Nathan Smith.

“I think the thing that impresses me most about Milne is every time you see him, he's developed a new skill or become better at the skills that he already had. Always looking to improve and grow his game. For a guy who's now extremely experienced in the T20 space in particular.

“So, just a wonderful guy to have in the squad. Great athlete, works extremely hard. Nice joker to have a guy with a smile on his face in the pressure times. So, no, always good to have him around,” said Walter.

The Black Caps have opted to leave out experienced campaigners – seam-bowling all-rounder Jimmy Neesham and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi for the T20I series. Walter cited the need to test young all-round talent against a top-tier opposition like India, while citing local early-season conditions as the reason for not picking an extra wrist-spinner in Sodhi.

“Look, from a Neesh point of view, kind of we understand what we get with Neesh. He's a tried and tested performer for us. I just felt it was an opportunity for us to give some of our younger all-rounders some more experience against quality international opponents in Nathan Smith and Zak Folkes. So, looking forward to see how they go.

“Then just, conditions-wise in New Zealand at this time of year against India, we didn't feel we needed an extra spin option with the spin all-rounders that we do have in the squad. So, Neesh is very much still there, but the overall need of a wrist spin option, that sort of mystery spin bowler in our environment - that hasn't changed,” he added.

Young power-hitter Bevon Jacobs, who has featured in 11 T20Is and posted an unbeaten 62 in his last outing against Bangladesh, retains his place as a designated middle-order enforcer.

“He's still a middle-order option for us. Bevan's always there. So, we want to keep exploring his power game and what he might bring to the team. He's still in the middle order - that number may vary by one. But very much want him to utilise his power and strength game,” concluded Walter.