Morocco Keeps Benchmark Interest Rate Unchanged At 2.25 Pct

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Rabat: Morocco's central bank, Bank Al-Maghrib, on Tuesday decided to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.25 percent following its third quarterly meeting of 2026.

The bank said its decision takes into account "the very high level of uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook," adding that it will continue to closely monitor domestic and external conditions, and base its decisions, meeting by meeting, on the most up-to-date available data.

The bank projected economic growth to slow from 4.9 percent in 2025 to 4.4 percent in 2026 and 2.9 percent in 2027.

The central bank also projected inflation to reach 0.7 percent for the full year 2026, before rising to 1.5 percent in 2027, and the budget account deficit to narrow slightly to 3.5 percent of GDP in 2026, down from 3.6 percent in 2025.