Germany, Seven Countries Reject Any Disruption Of Navigation Through Hormuz, Bab El-Mandeb

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: Germany and seven other countries declared that any disruption of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait -- whether by force, threat, or the imposition of unlawful tolls or transit conditions -- is unacceptable and threatens the security and prosperity of all, particularly the world's most vulnerable.

The statement was issued by the German Federal Foreign Office following the second meeting of foreign ministers and senior representatives from European and Indo-Pacific partner countries, held on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The meeting brought together Australia, France, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, Poland, the Republic of Korea and the United Kingdom.

The participants reaffirmed their commitment to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), noting that the strategic environment has become increasingly volatile and fragmented since their previous meeting in September 2025.

They stressed that their cooperation is grounded in democracy, the rule of law, human rights and international law, and that greater cohesion among them contributes to peace, stability, sustainability and prosperity across Europe and the Indo-Pacific. They also called on UN member states to contribute to these efforts.

The participants pledged to uphold and reinforce the rules-based multilateral order anchored in international law and the UN Charter, including international judicial institutions, and to pursue UN reform aimed at enhancing the organization's effectiveness and resilience.

They further underscored the close interconnection between security and prosperity in Europe and the Indo-Pacific, and pledged to enhance cooperation in addressing shared challenges, counter hybrid threats across all domains, and strengthen the resilience of their societies.