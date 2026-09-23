Saudi National Day - United States Department Of State

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership, and its people on the occasion of the 96th National Day, commemorating the unification of the Kingdom under the leadership of King Abdulaziz Al Saud. On this proud day, we celebrate the generosity and the ambition of the Saudi people.

Over the past year, the United States and Saudi Arabia have taken historic steps to deepen our strategic partnership. President Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman finalized landmark agreements expanding Saudi investments in the United States, civil nuclear cooperation, and U.S.-Saudi defense cooperation - reflecting our shared commitment to regional security and stability.

Today, we celebrate Saudi Arabia's heritage and identity, and we look forward to a future of peace and prosperity for both of our nations.