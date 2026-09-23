Tsikhanouskaya: Lukashenko Fears Ordering Belarusian Troops To Fight Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) She said this in a comment to Ukrinform on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

“I very much doubt that the Belarusian army, Belarusian soldiers, or Belarusians could take part in any offensive operations, because there are no anti-Ukrainian sentiments among Belarusians,” she said.

According to her,“Putin and Lukashenko have failed to convince Belarusians that they need to defend Russia or Belarus.”“We have no enemies except the Russian occupation,” the opposition leader added.

Tsikhanouskaya noted that Lukashenko would be afraid to issue the military such orders because he“understands that this could cause discontent among the military.”

Lukashenko understands that Belarusians are opposed to him, she said, adding that“even his entire elite realizes his dependence on Putin and the fact that he is a lame duck.”

“People in his circles are already talking about the post-Lukashenko era – what Belarus might look like without Lukashenko,” the opposition leader said.

In her view, this is precisely why Lukashenko clings to Putin and is interested in Russia's victory.

“He understands these sentiments. That is why he clings to Putin tooth and nail and, of course, would like Russia to win,” Tsikhanouskaya said.

: Lukashenko ready to let Putin use Belarus for new attacks on Ukrain

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine has introduced a special regime in a one-kilometer-wide zone along its borders with Russia and Belarus.

Photo by: Volodymyr Ilchenko