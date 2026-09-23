Russian Drone Attack Damages Warehouse, Hits Gas Station In Kyiv
“A warehouse facility was damaged in the Holosiivskyi district as a result of a UAV strike,” the statement said.
The KCMA later updated the information, reporting that a fire had broken out in the warehouse building.
Also, according to preliminary information, debris fell in an open area between residential buildings in the Solomianskyi district.
Information about casualties is being clarified.
Later, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported on Telegram, that a Russian drone hit a gas station in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district.Read also: Russian strikes shopping center in Zaporizhzhia, fire breaks out
As reported by Ukrinform, a person was killed yesterday evening during shelling of Kharkiv's Kyivskyi district.
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