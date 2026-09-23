Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Drone Attack Damages Warehouse, Hits Gas Station In Kyiv

Russian Drone Attack Damages Warehouse, Hits Gas Station In Kyiv


2026-09-23 01:34:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“A warehouse facility was damaged in the Holosiivskyi district as a result of a UAV strike,” the statement said.

The KCMA later updated the information, reporting that a fire had broken out in the warehouse building.

Also, according to preliminary information, debris fell in an open area between residential buildings in the Solomianskyi district.

Information about casualties is being clarified.

Later, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported on Telegram, that a Russian drone hit a gas station in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district.

Read also: Russian strikes shopping center in Zaporizhzhia, fire breaks out

As reported by Ukrinform, a person was killed yesterday evening during shelling of Kharkiv's Kyivskyi district.

MENAFN23092026000193011044ID1111701617



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search