Russian Drone Attack Damages Warehouse, Hits Gas Station In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“A warehouse facility was damaged in the Holosiivskyi district as a result of a UAV strike,” the statement said.

The KCMA later updated the information, reporting that a fire had broken out in the warehouse building.

Also, according to preliminary information, debris fell in an open area between residential buildings in the Solomianskyi district.

Information about casualties is being clarified.

Later, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported on Telegram, that a Russian drone hit a gas station in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district.

Russian strikes shopping center in Zaporizhzhia, fire breaks out

As reported by Ukrinform, a person was killed yesterday evening during shelling of Kharkiv's Kyivskyi district.