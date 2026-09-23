Tsikhanouskaya: Ukraine Has Shattered The Myth Of 'All-Powerful' Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) She said this in a comment to Ukrinform on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

According to the Belarusian opposition leader, Ukrainians have changed their attitude toward Belarus and understand the difference between Alexander Lukashenko's regime and the Belarusian people.

“I remember what attitudes Ukrainians used to have – that Lukashenko was the batka, the 'father,' that the streets were clean. That is no longer the case. And I am very grateful to Ukrainians for reconsidering their attitude toward Belarus and understanding the difference between Lukashenko's regime and Belarusians,” Tsikhanouskaya said.

Belarusian volunteer fighters are fighting alongside Ukrainians, while civilian volunteers are helping Ukraine, she added.

“I am very glad that our relations with official Kyiv have improved, and we are working on joint projects,” the opposition leader said.“Ukraine, which naturally now occupies a leading political position in Europe, understands the value of a free, independent and democratic Belarus.”

She stressed that independent Belarus is important for the security of Ukraine and Europe.

“And the very strong rhetoric from President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha regarding cooperation with Belarusian democratic forces is very inspiring for Belarusians,” Tsikhanouskaya said.

Tsikhanouskaya: Lukashenko fears orderingtroops to fight Ukraine

She also expressed her conviction that Ukraine's victory“will open up great opportunities for changes in Belarus, as well as in other countries – Moldova, Georgia and Armenia.”

“We all look at Ukraine, at the strong Ukrainians, at the military who are defending Ukraine, with admiration,” she stressed.

“Overall, Ukraine has shown the whole world how this image of an 'all-powerful' Russia can be destroyed. After all, you are not only defending yourselves, you are attacking! It was absolutely impossible even to imagine this before. For us, Ukrainians are, of course, heroes,” the Belarusian opposition leader said.

She expressed gratitude to Ukraine's leadership and people“for understanding that Lukashenko cannot be forgiven or what he has done to Ukraine be forgotten.”

As reported, on September 21, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York, a ministerial event was held on the role of Belarus in Russia's war against Ukraine and its impact on regional and international security.