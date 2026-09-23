Apeing Advances To Stage 5 Of $APEING Token Presale As Community Participation Grows
|Metric
|Current Detail
|Stage
|Stage 5 – Dip Devourers
|Current Presale Price
|$0.00055
|Next Stage Price
|$0.0006
|Published Listing Price
|$0.01
|Stage Allocation
|300,000,000 $APEING
|Reported Amount Raised
|$102K+
|Reported Holders
|380+
|Reported Tokens Sold
|465M+
The figures above represent information published by the project and may change as the presale progresses.
How to Participate in the $APEING Presale
The live $APEING presale is available through the official Apeing website. Participants can review the project information and follow the presale instructions provided through the official interface.
The general participation process includes:Visit the official Apeing website and access the live presale section. Connect a compatible Ethereum wallet. Select the desired $APEING allocation. Review the transaction details and confirm the transaction. Complete the purchase through the official presale interface. Eligible participants can also review the project's referral features.
Participants should review all project documentation and transaction details before proceeding.
Apeing Continues Its Community-Focused Development
With Stage 5 now underway, Apeing is continuing its planned presale rollout while expanding participation around the $APEING token.
The project intends to use its ongoing presale campaign to grow its community and establish the foundation for its broader ecosystem. As additional stages progress, Apeing plans to continue communicating updates regarding token distribution, participation mechanisms and project development.
For more information about the $APEING presale and Apeing 's latest project updates, visit the official Apeing website and its official social channels.
About Apeing
Apeing is a community-focused cryptocurrency project built on Ethereum. The project is developing the $APEING token through a multi-stage presale and an ecosystem centered on community participation, token distribution and engagement.
For More Information:
Website: Visit the Official Apeing Website
Telegram: Join the Apeing Telegram Channel
Twitter: Follow Apeing ON X (Formerly Twitter)
Contact details:
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