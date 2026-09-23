Apeing Advances To Stage 5 Of $APEING Token Presale As Community Participation Grows

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Apeing's Stage 5 presale, titled“Dip Devourers,” is now live, with the project reporting more than $102,000 raised and over 380 holders as it continues its multi-stage token rollout NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apeing, a community-focused cryptocurrency project built on Ethereum, today announced the continuation of its $APEING token presale with Stage 5,“Dip Devourers,” now live. The project is continuing its staged token distribution as it works to expand its community and develop its broader ecosystem. During Stage 5, $APEING is available at a published presale price of $0.00055, with the next stated stage price set at $0.0006. The project has also published a target listing price of $0.01, subject to future listing conditions. According to project figures, Apeing has raised more than $102,000, with more than 465 million $APEING tokens sold and over 380 holders participating in the project to date. Apeing Continues Multi-Stage Presale Rollout The Stage 5 launch represents the latest phase of Apeing's planned token distribution. The project has structured its presale across multiple stages, with pricing and allocations changing throughout the rollout.





The current Stage 5 allocation includes 300 million $APEING tokens at the published stage price of $0.00055. Apeing describes its ecosystem as community-focused, combining token participation with features designed around engagement and ongoing project development. The project is built on Ethereum and uses the ERC-20 token standard, providing compatibility with Ethereum-based wallets and decentralized applications. Apeing states that its smart contract has been audited and verified on Ethereum. $APEING Tokenomics and Presale Features Apeing has outlined several mechanisms within its token distribution strategy, including presale staking, token supply management and community participation features. One of the project's stated mechanisms involves the removal of unsold tokens from completed presale stages. According to Apeing's published tokenomics, eligible participants can also access staking functionality during the presale period. The project also operates a referral system designed to encourage community participation, including its Ape Referral League. Current Stage 5 Details

Metric Current Detail Stage Stage 5 – Dip Devourers Current Presale Price $0.00055 Next Stage Price $0.0006 Published Listing Price $0.01 Stage Allocation 300,000,000 $APEING Reported Amount Raised $102K+ Reported Holders 380+ Reported Tokens Sold 465M+



The figures above represent information published by the project and may change as the presale progresses.

How to Participate in the $APEING Presale

The live $APEING presale is available through the official Apeing website. Participants can review the project information and follow the presale instructions provided through the official interface.

The general participation process includes:

Visit the official Apeing website and access the live presale section.Connect a compatible Ethereum wallet.Select the desired $APEING allocation.Review the transaction details and confirm the transaction.Complete the purchase through the official presale interface.Eligible participants can also review the project's referral features.

Participants should review all project documentation and transaction details before proceeding.

Apeing Continues Its Community-Focused Development

With Stage 5 now underway, Apeing is continuing its planned presale rollout while expanding participation around the $APEING token.









The project intends to use its ongoing presale campaign to grow its community and establish the foundation for its broader ecosystem. As additional stages progress, Apeing plans to continue communicating updates regarding token distribution, participation mechanisms and project development.

For more information about the $APEING presale and Apeing 's latest project updates, visit the official Apeing website and its official social channels.

About Apeing

Apeing is a community-focused cryptocurrency project built on Ethereum. The project is developing the $APEING token through a multi-stage presale and an ecosystem centered on community participation, token distribution and engagement.









For More Information:

Website: Visit the Official Apeing Website

Telegram: Join the Apeing Telegram Channel

Twitter: Follow Apeing ON X (Formerly Twitter)

Contact details:

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