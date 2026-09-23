Old Mill Building Products Announces Supply Agreement With Century Communities

Panel+ Brick finish on residential homes

Panel+ Wall System

Panel+ Stone Residential Home

Three-year agreement includes thin brick, natural stone, Brickwebb® and Panel+, with installation and labor savings central to Century Communities' selection.

- Tyler Webster, CEO

AMERICAN FORK, UT, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Old Mill Building Products today announced a three-year national supply agreement with Century Communities, Inc., a top-10 U.S. production homebuilder. The agreement covers Old Mill thin brick, natural stone, Brickwebb and the Panel+ Wall System for use in select Century Communities developments and product lines.

Century Communities selected Old Mill for its masonry offerings and the opportunity to reduce installation time and labor costs. Alongside thin brick and wall systems, Century Communities has selected natural stone from Old Mill for its communities, expanding the materials available for exterior façades and architectural features.

For a builder operating at Century Communities' scale, installation efficiency has a direct effect on project costs and schedules. Rising material prices and supply pressures make those efficiencies especially valuable. While installation systems cannot eliminate material price increases, they can help builders manage the labor and time required to complete a wall. Panel+ addresses that part of the construction process by combining continuous insulation, veneer alignment and drainage features in a system designed to simplify installation.

“This agreement reflects a shared focus on quality, efficiency, and long-term partnership,” said Tyler Webster, CEO of Old Mill Building Products.“Century Communities is known for disciplined execution and national scale. Our systems were built to support builders who need repeatable results, dependable supply, and products that perform consistently in the field. We're proud to support their teams across markets.”

Old Mill's products give Century Communities complementary options for achieving the intended appearance while supporting efficient construction:

. Thin brick provides the texture and natural variation of genuine clay brick in a thinner, lighter format.

. Natural stone brings distinctive texture, color variation and character to exterior finishes and architectural details.

. Brickwebb mounts thin brick on mesh sheets, allowing installers to place multiple bricks at once while maintaining consistent spacing.

. The Panel+ Wall System supports thin brick and compatible stone veneers while integrating continuous insulation, alignment guides and drainage features to reduce installation steps and labor demands. Panel+ is a leader in insulated masonry veneer wall systems.

As the nation's largest thin brick aggregator, Old Mill combines a broad masonry offering with practical installation solutions. This gives production builders ways to preserve the character of brick and stone while addressing the cost of putting those materials in place.

The agreement also includes coordinated support for design, specification, training and field execution. That support will help Century Communities' teams move from material selection to installation, with an emphasis on consistent results across participating communities.

About Old Mill Building Products

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in American Fork, Utah, Old Mill Building Products develops masonry products and installation systems for residential and commercial construction. Through Old Mill Brick, Old Mill Accents and Old Mill Systems, the company offers thin brick, natural stone, designer finishes and integrated wall systems, including Brickwebb and the Panel+ Wall System. Old Mill serves builders, architects and installers with products designed to simplify installation and bring authentic materials to more spaces.

Learn more at oldmillbuildingproducts.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. is one of the nation's largest homebuilders. Headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, the company builds and sells homes through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands.

Learn more at centurycommunities.

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Old Mill Building Products

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Kirk Harris

Old Mill Building Products

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Old Mill Building Products Announces Supply Agreement With Century Communities News Provided By Old Mill Building Products September 23, 2026, 05:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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