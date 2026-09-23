Western Specialty Contractors Completes Waterproofing Repairs At Illinois Wesleyan University

Finished work at Illinois Wesleyan University

Finished work at Illinois Wesleyan University

BLOOMINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Western Specialty Contractors' Springfield and Peoria branches collaborated to complete waterproofing and concrete repairs at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, IL, within a tight summer construction schedule.

Serving as the prime contractor, Western began the project by removing the existing paver field to access the underlying waterproofing membrane and concrete substrate. Once exposed, crews identified areas requiring additional concrete and membrane repairs that were not apparent prior to the removal of the pavers.

Rather than replace the existing waterproofing membrane, Western determined that the system could be salvaged by completing the necessary repairs. Crews repaired concrete and waterproofing deficiencies before performing electronic field vector mapping (EFVM) testing to verify the membrane's integrity and ensure it was watertight.

After testing was completed, Western installed new pavers over the repaired area. Careful layout and installation were required to achieve a high-quality finished surface while maintaining the project's accelerated schedule.

With a limited timeframe to complete the work, Western coordinated crews and resources between its Springfield and Peoria branches to meet the university's deadline.

“This project was a great example of our branches working together to find an efficient solution and meet a challenging schedule,” said Josh Woolard of Western Specialty Contractors' Springfield branch.“By repairing and testing the existing membrane rather than replacing the entire system, we were able to address the underlying issues while keeping the project moving. The coordination between our Springfield and Peoria teams was an important part of getting the work completed on time.”

The project began and was completed in August 2026. Western finished the work on time and within budget to the satisfaction of the project team.

Joshua Woolard

Springfield Branch Manager

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Western Specialty Contractors Completes Waterproofing Repairs at Illinois Wesleyan University News Provided By Western Specialty Contractors September 23, 2026, 05:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Real Estate & Property Management



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