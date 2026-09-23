Neil Patrick Harris Says 'Older Me Has No Complaints' As He Shares Life With Four Dogs

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actor Neil Patrick Harris offered a glimpse into his life with his four dogs, sharing how his younger self could never have imagined that he would one day have four furry companions.

Neil took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself sitting on his new battery-electric mid-size luxury crossover SUV with his furry friends and said that he never thought he could use the“frunk” of his car as a place to relax.

“Younger me would never have imagined that I'd one day have four dogs and use the engine compartment of my car (it seems to be called a“frunk”) as a place to relax. But here we are, and older me has no complaints. Loving my family, and a fan of our new vehicle, the Lucid Gravity,” Harris wrote as the caption.

She added:“I first heard about Lucid when hosting the one-and-done, What's In The Box on Netflix, so I decided to buy one myself. I'm glad I did. So are Gidget, Bianca, Chunk, and Spike. X.”

On television, he is known for playing the title character on the series Doogie Howser, M.D. as well as Barney Stinson in How I Met Your Mother and Count Olaf on the Netflix series A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Harris is also known for portraying the title character in Joss Whedon's musical Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog, and a fictional version of himself in the Harold & amp; Kumar film series. His other films include Starship Troopers, The Smurfs, The Smurfs 2, and Gone Girl.

On the film front, he was last seen in Sunny Dancer, a British coming-of-age comedy film from George Jaques and starring Bella Ramsey, Daniel Quinn-Toye, Ruby Stokes, Earl Cave, Jasmine Elcock, Conrad Khan, Jessica Gunning, James Norton and Neil Patrick Harris.