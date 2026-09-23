CM Rekha Gupta Flags Off 4 Namo Shramik Seva Vans Under Seva Sankalp Abhiyan In Delhi

With this latest development, Delhi has taken a fresh step to bring government services closer to workers. The Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta has launched four mobile 'Namo Shramik Seva Vans' in Delhi Secretariat under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. These vans will be used to take the relevant assistance from the government directly to the workers at their workplaces.

In this way, the workers would not need to go to the government office for each process as the vans will reach them wherever they work.

Which Services Namo Shramik Seva Vans will Provide?

The mobile vans will facilitate workers in many ways like they will assist them in the process of registration, renewal and documents verification. They will also assist the workers in getting information regarding the government welfare schemes available to them.

This move will facilitate workers who feel that it might be a problem for them to visit the government office for these processes while working.

Seva Sankalp Abhiyan Focusses on Direct Service Delivery

The initiative is being rolled out as part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, which is focussed on bringing the services of the government to the people.

It is very important that the workers get the necessary help in registering themselves and get the valid documents for availing the benefits of the various schemes initiated by the government. This is where the mobile vans come into play.

Worker Welfare and Scheme Accessibility

In this case, it is important to note that the government of Delhi has tied up this initiative with its plan to acknowledge the role of the workers.

As per the government, this initiative takes inspiration from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's belief about dignity of labour. The mobile vans are not just meant to provide the information but also to help the workers in getting registered, renewing the document, etc.

The success of the program will be judged by its accessibility and reach to the workers.

Kapil Mishra Present on Flag-Off Ceremony

There was also another member from the cabinet of Delhi who had graced the occasion that took place at the Delhi Secretariat. The beginning of the mobile service program was marked with the flagging off of the four vans.

This program is intended especially for those laborers who have trouble accessing government departments to get registrations done.