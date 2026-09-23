Doctors Against Genocide's 1000 White Coats For Humanity Day

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Dr. Ezzideen Shehab, Physician and WriterWASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DOCTORS AGAINST GENOCIDE BRINGS MORE THAN 200 MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS AND SUPPORTERS TO CAPITOL HILL FOR“1000 WHITE COATS FOR HUMANITY DAY”Participants will hold more than 30 congressional meetings and advocate for the protection of health and human life at home and abroadDoctors Against Genocide will bring more than 200 medical professionals and supporters to Washington, D.C., on Thursday, September 24, 2026, for 1000 White Coats for Humanity Day: A national day of education and advocacy dedicated to protecting healthcare and human life in the United States and abroad.The day will begin with a national press conference at 10:30 a.m. in Upper Senate Park. Participants will then go to Capitol Hill for more than 30 meetings with congressional offices, where they will educate elected officials and advocate for policies that protect patients, healthcare workers, medical facilities, and communities.EVENT DETAILSEvent: Doctors Against Genocide's 1000 White Coats for Humanity DayDate: Thursday, September 24, 2026Press conference: 10:30 a.m.Location: Upper Senate Park, Washington, D.C.Congressional advocacy: More than 30 meetings on Capitol HillParticipants: More than 200 medical professionals and supportersPress Conference Theme: Protecting Health and Human Life at Home and AbroadDoctors Against Genocide will be joined at the press conference by representatives of National Nurses United, National Single Payer, Priests Against Genocide, community health advocates, healthcare professionals, faith leaders, and supporters.The press conference will connect the catastrophic destruction of Gaza's healthcare system with urgent threats to health in the United States, including inadequate investment in healthcare and essential services and immigration enforcement practices that create fear, separate families, and prevent people from safely seeking medical care.Doctors Against Genocide will address the severe living and healthcare conditions in Gaza, where hospital-bed capacity has fallen to less than half its prewar level. At Al-Shifa Hospital, approximately 750 beds once supported Gaza's healthcare system; clinicians are now working with fewer than 250 temporary beds. Only three of Gaza's 20 prewar CT scanners remain, and two urgently require repair.Gaza's only psychiatric hospital and all seven community mental-health centers have been destroyed. Clinicians continue to report critical shortages of sterile gloves, pediatric IV tubing, syringes, oxygen masks, medications, and equipment required to sustain intensive-care units and neonatal incubators.National Nurses United will address the effects of healthcare cuts and inadequate public investment on nurses, patients, hospitals, and communities-and the need to invest public resources in healthcare and human needs rather than weapons and warfare.National Single Payer will speak about the consequences of leaving people uninsured or underinsured and the urgent need to recognize healthcare as a human right in the United States.Community health advocates will discuss how ICE enforcement creates fear, disrupts access to medical care, separates families, and harms the physical and mental health of immigrant communities. Every person must be able to seek healthcare without fear of detention or deportation.Priests Against Genocide will address the moral responsibility to protect civilians, children, healthcare workers, and medical facilities and to oppose the use of U.S. taxpayer dollars for weapons that cause civilian suffering.During more than 30 meetings on Capitol Hill, the delegation will urge elected officials to:* Protect healthcare and essential social services in the United States* End the obstruction of humanitarian and medical aid to Gaza* Protect civilians, healthcare workers, hospitals, and medical facilities* End the use of U.S. taxpayer dollars to enable attacks on civilians and healthcare infrastructure* Protect immigrant communities from policies that undermine health and family stability* Ensure that everyone can seek medical care without fear of detention or deportation* Secure the release of detained healthcare workersThrough 1000 White Coats for Humanity Day, Doctors Against Genocide and its partners will deliver a united message to Congress: healthcare is a human right, and protecting health and human life must guide public policy at home and abroad.Members of the press are invited to attend. A question-and-answer period will follow the speakers' remarks.MEDIA CONTACT:MEDIA CONTACT:Gur Tsabar,...,+1 347.248.1390 cell/Signal/WhatsApp

Dr. Nidal Jboor

Doctors Against Genocide

+1 313-354-1400

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Doctors Against Genocide's 1000 White Coats for Humanity Day News Provided By Doctors Against Genocide September 23, 2026, 05:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, International Organizations, Military Industry, Politics



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