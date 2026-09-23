IPT Well Solutions Awarded Municipal Class I Disposal Well Project

GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- IPT Well Solutions has been selected to provide subsurface engineering and technical support for a municipal Class I disposal well project in central Colorado.The project will evaluate the feasibility of deep-well injection as a long-term solution for managing brine generated by municipal water treatment operations.IPT's scope includes geological evaluation and static modeling, reservoir simulation and sensitivity analysis, identification and evaluation of underground sources of drinking water (USDWs), assessment of confining units and potential injection zones, and development of a preliminary drilling and completion cost estimate.The project builds on IPT's extensive experience with Class I injection wells and municipal brine disposal projects. IPT has supported more than 300 Class I, II, III, V and VI injection well projects across the United States, providing integrated expertise in geology, reservoir engineering, permitting, drilling and completions, and well operations.“We are pleased to add another municipal Class I disposal well project to IPT's growing portfolio,” said David Mannon, CEO of IPT Well Solutions.“These projects bring together our reservoir, geology, drilling and regulatory expertise to help clients evaluate safe, practical and cost-effective solutions for long-term water and brine management.”The initial work will establish the technical foundation for future project development, including detailed design, permitting, drilling and construction should the project advance.About IPT Well SolutionsIPT Well Solutions provides integrated subsurface, well engineering and regulatory consulting services for complex well and subsurface projects across the United States. The company's capabilities span the well life cycle, including reservoir engineering, geology, permitting, drilling and completions, wellsite operations, workovers, plugging and abandonment, facility engineering and environmental compliance.

Meeshell Helas

IPT Well Solutions

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IPT Well Solutions Awarded Municipal Class I Disposal Well Project News Provided By IPT WELL SOLUTIONS September 23, 2026, 05:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Environment



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