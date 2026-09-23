China's Largest Single-Unit L‐Lactide Line Starts Production With Key Tower Internals From Sutong

Process towers at the 100,000-ton-per-year L-lactide production facility in Dancheng County, China.

A closer view of the process tower array equipped with SuTong-designed internals.

Gloved hands inspect the tower distributor assembly during on-site acceptance.

Dimensional checks are performed on a SuTong-designed tower distributor.

Project personnel inspect a tower distributor inside the process vessel.

With annual capacity of 100,000 metric tons, the new line supports biodegradable biomaterials for medical- and food-grade applications.

NANTONG, JIANGSU, CHINA, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SuTong Technology has designed and delivered the complete tower-internals package for a newly commissioned L‐lactide production line in Dancheng County, Zhoukou, Henan Province, China. With an annual capacity of 100,000 metric tons, the line uses SuTong-designed internals to support its mass-transfer and separation processes.

According to SuTong, the internals provide critical support for improving product conversion efficiency, reducing overall energy consumption, and enhancing operational stability and reliability. Their contribution lies in supporting the separation processes that form part of the wider production system.

The line's commissioning and performance improvements were featured in a September 18 report by China Central Television (CCTV), China's national television broadcaster. The report highlighted higher product conversion rates, lower overall energy consumption, and improved equipment stability and reliability. SuTong's design and delivery work forms part of the engineering behind the production line described in that coverage.

CCTV identified the installation as China's largest single-unit L‐lactide production line and reported that it has fully independent intellectual property rights. Its commissioning expands L‐lactide production capacity for the biodegradable biomaterials industry. The broadcaster also reported that the line can meet requirements for medical- and food-grade applications.

Project photographs supplied by SuTong show dimensional checks being carried out on tower distributors inside the process vessels. These images document the internal assemblies at the project site and provide a closer view of the inspection work associated with the equipment.

The commissioning brings SuTong's design and delivery work into industrial operation. The project provides an example of the company's separation equipment in a large-scale biomaterials production setting, where conversion efficiency, energy use, and dependable operation are central to production performance.

About SuTong Technology

Nantong SuTong Separation Technology Co., Ltd., known as SuTong Technology, was established in 1986 and is based in Nantong, Jiangsu Province, China. The company specializes in the research, development, design, manufacture, installation, and commissioning of column internals and packing. Its mass-transfer and separation solutions serve industries including chemicals, petrochemicals, and environmental protection.

For more information, please visit .

Tina Gu

Nantong SuTong Separation Technology Co., Ltd.

+86 158 5126 7897

email us here

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China's Largest Single-Unit L‐Lactide Line Starts Production with Key Tower Internals from SuTong News Provided By Nantong Chengxin Overseas Network Technology Co. September 23, 2026, 05:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Companies, Environment, Manufacturing, Technology



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