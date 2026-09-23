Kinemaster Continues To Narrow Divide Between Desktop And Mobile Video Editing

KineMaster v8.2 brings generations of editors closer together

KineMaster v8.2 introduces desktop-style multi-selection, allowing editors to select, move, and lock multiple timeline tracks at once.

KineMaster Corporation (KOSDAQ:139670)

- Frankie Song, CEO of KineMaster CorporationSEOUL, GYEONGGI, SOUTH KOREA, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KineMaster Corporation (KOSDAQ: 139670), a global leader in mobile video editing with app downloads exceeding 750 million, brings together editing veterans and next-gen storytellers with desktop-style Multi-Select timeline controls.The latest update to the KineMaster app brings desktop selection mechanics to mobile devices, giving desktop-trained editors and mobile-native creators a shared workspace ideal for complex post-production on the go.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------MULTI-SELECT: WHAT TO KNOWManual multi-selection: The editor's pick as to what gets moved or removedSelect All: Select everything on the Timeline for re-timing or removalSelect specific layer type: Change position or delete only one kind of layerDuplicate: The entire selection can be duplicatedAlign to Playhead: Snap all selected layers to the PlayheadPin: Fix the position of selected layers--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Multi-select is free to use. KineMaster does not lock tools behind subscription requirements.Multi-Select is more than just a legacy desktop tool. When used in conjunction with KineMaster's industry-leading mobile editing tools, creators can accomplish incredible cuts in a fraction of the time, without ever setting foot in an office.Alpha Channel Video Editing & Export: Create precise transparent video directly on your mobile device for professional motion graphics.On-Device AI Tools: Speed up tedious post-production tasks with tools like automated background removal, speech-to-text captioning, dynamic audio cleanup, and intelligent tracking.Over 75,000 Creative Assets: Tap into an expansive built-in Asset Store featuring high-quality music, sound effects, fonts, transitions, visual effects, stock video, and custom AI plug-ins to elevate any project."Mobile-native Gen Z creators, who grew up creating directly on smartphones, are moving into professional careers alongside seasoned pros with a PC-centric approach," said Frankie Song, CEO of KineMaster Corporation. "KineMaster offers a place where veteran expectations and fresh eyes share a workspace, delivering top-tier tools on mobile devices."KineMaster v8.2 provides an intuitive editing environment for creators across skill levels. Combining desktop-PC precision with fast, intuitive mobile tools, KineMaster v8.2 bridges the gap between generations of video editors. Industry pros get the NLE timeline control they expect, while mobile-native storytellers gain the speed to execute ambitious ideas.About KineMaster CorporationFounded in 2002, KineMaster Corporation is a premier multimedia software development company. Its flagship application, KineMaster, has surpassed 750 million cumulative downloads globally, making it one of the top three most-downloaded mobile video editing applications in the world.###

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KineMaster Continues to Narrow Divide Between Desktop and Mobile Video Editing News Provided By KineMaster Corporation September 23, 2026, 05:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, Technology



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