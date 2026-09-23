TIN Comply Launches Tincompliance, A Free 1099 Compliance Resource

TINCompliance, launched by TIN Comply, offers free guides, calculators, letter templates and a 2026–2027 compliance calendar for teams handling 1099 reporting.

Free guides, calculators, templates and a 2026–2027 calendar for teams handling TIN matching, B-Notices, backup withholding and 972CG penalties.

- TIN Comply

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TIN Comply today launched TINCompliance, a free educational site for the finance, accounts-payable and tax teams responsible for collecting taxpayer identification numbers and filing Forms 1099. The site arrives ahead of the 2026 filing season, the first in which the reporting threshold for Forms 1099-NEC and 1099-MISC rises from $600 to $2,000 under the 2025 tax law, and the first full season of Form 1099-DA reporting for digital-asset brokers.

"Every January, thousands of companies discover that a vendor's name and TIN don't match IRS records, and the notices that follow, CP2100, B-Notices and 972CG, each start a clock measured in business days," said a TIN Comply spokesperson. "The rules are public but scattered across IRS publications, regulations and form instructions. We built TINcompliance so a payables manager holding a notice can find the deadline, the letter and the procedure in one place, without buying anything."

The site includes:

Eleven plain-English guides covering the full compliance loop: IRS TIN matching, W-9 solicitation rules under Reg. 301.6724-1, the CP2100 and B-Notice procedure, backup withholding at 24%, Notice 972CG penalties and reasonable-cause waivers, sanctions screening, foreign payees and Forms W-8 and 1042-S, and a day-by-day worked example of a CP2100 response.

Seven browser-based calculators, including a B-Notice deadline calculator that counts business days and federal holidays per IRS Publication 1281, a Notice 972CG penalty estimator using the 2025 and 2026 amounts, a TIN format checker, solicitation and backup-withholding calculators, and a vendor-file health check. Nothing entered is sent or stored.

Word templates for First and Second B-Notice letters, a reasonable-cause statement, W-9 request emails and a vendor TIN compliance policy, plus an Excel solicitation log.

An interactive 2026–2027 compliance calendar with every filing, statement, Form 945, solicitation and notice-season date, which users can extend with their own CP2100 or account-opening dates and download or subscribe to as an feed.

A reference section with the 2025 and 2026 thresholds, penalty tiers and due dates, an IRS notice decoder, a glossary, state requirements, and explainers on Form 945, Form 1099-DA and IRS Letter 147C.

Industry guides for healthcare, property management, marketplaces and gig platforms, financial institutions, universities and government, legal, gaming, logistics, crypto and fintech, nonprofits and insurance.

Every figure on the site cites its source in IRS publications, revenue procedures or the Internal Revenue Code, and each page shows the date it was last reviewed. The site is published by TIN Comply and carries no advertising.

TINCompliance is available now at .

About TIN Comply

TIN Comply is a vendor and payee verification platform for information-reporting compliance: real-time IRS TIN matching, EIN discovery by company name, W-9 collection with e-signature, B-Notice deadline tracking, and screening against OFAC, SAM, OIG and other published lists, delivered through a web application, API and MCP server. TIN Comply is a product of Informed Identity LLC, Austin, Texas. Learn more at .

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TIN Comply Launches TINCompliance, a Free 1099 Compliance Resource News Provided By TIN Comply September 23, 2026, 05:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Technology



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