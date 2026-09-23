Florida Men's Fashion Week Announces Strategic Collaboration With Unique Fashion Platform

Unique Fashion Platform

La Magnetique

Allaiya Rich presented CHANCELL Allaiya

Florida Men's Fashion Week (For Men's Fashion Week) has announced the beginning of a strategic collaboration with Unique Fashion Platform,

- Valentina VarnavskaiaNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Florida Men's Fashion Week (For Men's Fashion Week) has announced the beginning of a strategic collaboration with Unique Fashion Platform, an international fashion platform bringing together designers, industry professionals, media, educational institutions, and creative projects across the United States and Europe.The first important milestone of this new collaboration was Unique Fashion Show New York 2026, held on September 13 at Park Avenue Christian Church in Manhattan during New York Fashion Week. The event brought together fashion shows, sustainability, art, technology, education, and business networking, attracting designers, artists, media representatives, buyers, retailers, investors, educators, content creators, and other industry professionals.For Florida Men's Fashion Week, the development of this partnership is part of a broader international strategy. Through collaboration with Unique Fashion Platform, we see an opportunity to connect professional communities, expand the geography of our projects, and create new opportunities for designers, models, beauty professionals, fashion producers, and other industry participants.New York 2026Unique Fashion Show New York 2026 became a major international platform featuring designers from the United States, Germany, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Brazil, Rwanda, and other countries. In addition to the runway program, the project included a B2B and B2C showroom, sustainability discussions, an international sustainable fashion competition, exhibitions, digital and visual art experiences, live performances, awards, and professional networking.One of the defining aspects of the project was that it went far beyond the traditional fashion show format. Fashion, art, technology, education, sustainability, and international business came together within one space.Project founder Gita Dzhavid emphasized that the mission of Unique Fashion Show is to give designers and creative professionals more than just an opportunity to appear on the runway, while building long-term connections between fashion, education, technology, culture, media, and international business.International Runway ProgramThe runway featured brands and designers representing a wide range of aesthetics and cultural perspectives.Volskaya Atelier presented a collection for children and teenagers inspired by freedom, confidence, and self-expression. Timur Tursunkulov presented his brand TURSUNKULOV, combining contemporary design, art, and Kazakh national aesthetics.Allaiya Rich presented CHANCELL Allaiya, a brand built around couture elegance, expressive silhouettes, and the aesthetic of timeless luxury.The program also featured Raushan Anuarbekova, whose presentation was connected to the project Kazakh Grandmothers Who Amazed the World, and Mahin Olimzoda, who introduced the audience to a contemporary interpretation of Tajik cultural heritage.German brand Lady Suits by Emmely Roloff focused on architectural tailoring, while ARA Art and Design Studio presented an experimental approach to textiles and sculptural design.Tensengral demonstrated an innovative approach to textile construction through its Textile Tensegrity technology, designed to create garments with minimal material waste.Brazilian designer and TEDx speaker Ariane Santos presented Badu Design, a socio-environmental project that transforms textile waste and discarded automotive seat belts into fashion accessories.African design was represented by ANKU and Matheo Studio, while La Magnetique by Ekaterina Frumina completed the designer program with a collection inspired by relaxed elegance and pajama-inspired fashion.Sustainability, Art, and TechnologyResponsible fashion was one of the key themes of the event.The professional discussion featured Dr. Karen R. Pearson from the Fashion Institute of Technology, Jude Kingston, founder of Mind Your Fashion, and Bridgett Artise, founder of Sustainable Fashion Week US and Born Again Vintage. Participants discussed circularity, responsible production, material innovation, and the development of independent fashion brands.The Innovation and Art Experience program explored the relationship between fashion, artificial intelligence, digital creativity, and visual culture. The exhibition featured works by Lilit Gevorgyan and The Beauty Amid War, a photographic series by Afghan artist and photographer Fatimah Hossaini.Art and Special PerformancesAs part of the ART E$TATE Magazine program, the event brought together classical performance, live visual art, and creative recognition.A special performance by New York City Opera featured harpist and Juilliard graduate Alisa Sadikova and soprano Tatev Baroyan. Los Angeles-based artist Robert Vargas created a live art performance during the event.A new initiative, the UFFA International Models Award, was also introduced. Mardnis Curcija received the title Best Editorial Model NYFW'26.Florida Men's Fashion Week (For Men's Fashion Week) as Part of an International NetworkFlorida Men's Fashion Week (For Men's Fashion Week) was among the participating and partner organizations alongside Fashion Institute of Technology, Sustainable Fashion Week US, Inside Fashion Design, Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Azerbaijan, Luxembourg Fashion Week, Albania Fashion Week, Maison de l'Afrique, World Designers Fashion Week Kazakhstan, RunwayTO, Orange Models, Latina Glam Makeup Community, and Roman K Premium Hair Salon.This model of collaboration is what we see as the foundation for the further development of our partnership with Unique Fashion Platform.Our shared goal is to build an international ecosystem in which designers can access not only runway opportunities, but also media exposure, networking, professional content, international contacts, and new markets.For Florida Men's Fashion Week, it is especially important to expand opportunities for participants acrossMiami, Milan, New York, Paris, and other international fashion centers.Behind the ScenesNo major fashion project is created by one person alone. The audience sees the designer, the models, and the final visual result, but behind it stands an entire team responsible for organization, casting, production, PR, and the people who shape the concept, content, and overall process.Gita Dzhavid - Founder, Unique Fashion Show New York 2026.The Beauty Backstage Team included beauty and hair professionals from Latina Glam Makeup Community and Roman K Premium Hair Salon, as well as independent specialists: Tamar Kobaidze, professional hairstylist; Andrea Valenzuela, professional hairstylist and beauty professional; Dana Lekus, internationally recognized Makeup Artist, Beauty Director, and Founder of Dana Lekus Beauty Team; Alina Kuznevych, recognized specialist in hairstyling and creative image development; and Elena Grishina, international hairstylist with experience in runway shows, fashion weeks, editorial productions, and high-end salons in the United States.The New York show became the first important example of how this international collaboration can work in practice.And this is only the beginning.photo by Unique Fashion Platform

Valentina Varnavskaia

Florida Mens Fashion Week

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Florida Men's Fashion Week Announces Strategic Collaboration with Unique Fashion Platform News Provided By Florida Mens Fashion Week September 23, 2026, 05:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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