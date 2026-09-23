Fitch Raises 2027 Oil Price Forecasts, Sharply Increases Gas Outlook

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Fitch Ratings has raised its 2027 oil price assumptions and significantly increased its assumptions for European natural gas prices for 2026 and 2027, citing the impact of the Iran conflict on energy markets.

According to Fitch's updated Oil and Gas Price Assumptions, the agency now expects Brent crude to average $70 per barrel in 2027, up from its previous assumption of $65/bbl, while its West Texas Intermediate (WTI) assumption has been increased to $65/bbl from $60/bbl.

“We have maintained our 2026 Brent price assumption at USD87/barrel, as year-to-date dynamics have been in line with our expectations. However, we have raised our 2027 Brent forecast modestly to USD70/barrel from USD65/barrel to reflect a geopolitical risk premium. This reflects uncertainty about the timing of the conflict resolution (our new assumption is during 1Q27) and a risk of further escalation, although likely contained,” said the rating agency.

The agency also raised its Title Transfer Facility (TTF) European gas price assumption for 2026 to $17 per thousand cubic feet (mcf) from $14/mcf and for 2027 to $11/mcf from $9/mcf.

“The increased TTF gas assumptions reflect disruptions to LNG flows through Hormuz, which accounted for 20% of global LNG supply before the conflict. EU gas storage is only two-thirds full, sufficient to avoid supply disruptions during winter but well below the 80%-90% levels at this time in 2022-2025. Our Henry Hub assumptions remain unchanged due to limited spare US liquefaction capacity,” noted Fitch.

Base-case assumptions

Under Fitch's base case, Brent is now projected at an average of $87/bbl in 2026, unchanged from the previous forecast, before declining to $70/bbl in 2027, compared with the previous $65/bbl assumption.

The agency expects Brent to fall further to $60/bbl in 2028 and 2029, as well as at the mid-cycle level. These longer-term assumptions are unchanged.

WTI follows a similar trajectory. Fitch maintains its 2026 assumption at $80/bbl, while raising its 2027 forecast to $65/bbl from $60/bbl. The agency continues to assume a price of $57/bbl for 2028, 2029 and the mid-cycle period.

For comparison, actual average Brent and WTI prices in 2025 were $68.3/bbl and $64.7/bbl, respectively.

The revised assumptions therefore imply that Fitch expects 2026 Brent prices to be about 27% above the 2025 actual average, while the new 2027 forecast is about 2.5% higher than the 2025 level. For WTI, the corresponding increases are about 24% in 2026 and 0.5% in 2027.

European gas assumptions see larger revision

The most significant changes in percentage terms are in Fitch's European gas assumptions.

The agency has raised its 2026 TTF assumption by $3/mcf, or about 21.4%, from $14/mcf to $17/mcf. For 2027, the forecast has been increased by $2/mcf, or 22.2%, from $9/mcf to $11/mcf. Despite these near-term increases, Fitch continues to expect European gas prices to decline substantially over the following years. The 2028 TTF assumption remains at $7/mcf, followed by $7/mcf in 2029 and $5/mcf at mid-cycle.

The new 2027 TTF assumption is therefore still around 35% below Fitch's revised 2026 level, while the mid-cycle assumption is around 71% below the 2026 forecast.

For comparison, the actual TTF average in 2025 was $11.9/mcf. Fitch's new forecast consequently puts 2026 TTF prices about 43% above the 2025 level, while the 2027 assumption is around 8% below the 2025 actual average.

US natural gas assumptions largely unchanged in base case

Fitch has left its Henry Hub base-case assumptions unchanged. The agency expects the US benchmark to average $3.50/mcf in both 2025 and 2026, followed by $3.25/mcf in 2027, $3/mcf in 2028 and $2.75/mcf in 2029 and at mid-cycle.

This represents a more gradual decline than in the European gas market under Fitch's assumptions.

Stress case remains considerably lower for oil

Fitch also published a separate stress case, in which oil and gas prices are substantially lower over the medium term. Under this scenario, Brent is assumed at $87/bbl in 2026, before falling to $45/bbl in 2027 and recovering to $48/bbl in 2028, 2029 and at mid-cycle.

The WTI assumption follows a similar pattern: $80/bbl in 2026, $42/bbl in 2027, and $45/bbl in 2028, 2029 and at mid-cycle. Notably, Fitch's revisions did not change the stress-case oil assumptions for 2026–2029 compared with the previous set of assumptions shown in the table.

Stress-case gas assumptions

The stress case also illustrates a substantial divergence between US and European gas prices. Fitch has raised its 2026 Henry Hub assumption to $3.50/mcf from $3/mcf, an increase of 16.7%, while its 2027 assumption remains at $2.50/mcf.

For 2028, Henry Hub remains at $2.50/mcf, before declining to $2.25/mcf in 2029 and at mid-cycle.

TTF, meanwhile, is maintained at $17/mcf in 2026 and $5/mcf in 2027 and 2028, before declining to $4.5/mcf at mid-cycle. Thus, even in Fitch's stress case, the European gas benchmark is assumed to remain significantly more elevated in 2026 than in subsequent years.