BP Builders Continues To Expands Waterford CT Roofing Services As Local Demand For Roof Replacement Continues

Roofing Companies in Waterford CT

Brett Pawlak with Homeowners Roof Replacement Waterford CT

Waterford Connecticut Roof Installation Complete

CT Home with New Roof

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Waterford-based roofing contractor BP Builders highlights residential roof replacement with CertainTeed roofing products throughout Southeastern Connecticut.

- Brett Pawlak, Owner of BP Builders

WATERFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BP Builders, a Waterford CT roofing contractor serving homeowners throughout Southeastern Connecticut, is continuing to expand its residential roofing services from its headquarters at 29 Soljer Drive in Waterford.

As Connecticut homes face years of changing New England weather, homeowners frequently need experienced roofing professionals to evaluate aging shingles, leaks, storm damage and roofs approaching the end of their service life. BP Builders provides roof inspections, roof repair and complete roof replacement services for homeowners throughout Waterford and surrounding communities.

For homeowners comparing roofing companies in Waterford CT, BP Builders brings more than 25 years of construction experience and a locally based team focused on roofing systems designed for Connecticut homes.

“Our goal has always been to make replacing a roof as straightforward as possible for the homeowner,” said a Brett Pawlak, owner of BP Builders.“I live and work in this area, so when someone in Waterford calls us about their roof, they are working with a roofing company that understands the homes, weather and roofing needs of this community.”

A Roofing Company Based in Waterford, Connecticut

BP Builders operates from 29 Soljer Drive, Waterford, CT 06385 and provides residential and commercial roofing services throughout Connecticut and Rhode Island.

The company's Waterford roofing services include:

Complete residential roof replacement

Asphalt shingle roofing

Metal roofing

Roof inspections

Roof leak repair

Storm restoration

Commercial roofing

Roofing consultations and estimates

BP Builders has also completed numerous roof replacement projects in Waterford, giving its roofing team direct experience working on homes throughout the local community.

Homeowners searching for a roofing contractor in Waterford CT can learn more about BP Builders' local roofing services and view completed Waterford roofing projects on the company's Waterford roofing page.

Roofing Systems Designed for Connecticut Weather

A roof in Southeastern Connecticut must withstand conditions ranging from heavy rain and snow to summer heat, high winds and coastal weather.

BP Builders installs roofing systems designed to provide long-term protection while helping homeowners improve the appearance and value of their properties.

The company works with established roofing manufacturers, including CertainTeed, and offers homeowners a selection of asphalt shingle and metal roofing options.

BP Builders' process begins with an inspection of the existing roofing system. The roofing team evaluates the condition of the roof and discusses appropriate repair or replacement options with the property owner before work begins.

For qualifying roof replacement projects, BP Builders is also known for its efficient installation process, with many residential roofing projects completed in a single day.

Choosing a Roofing Company in Waterford CT

Homeowners evaluating a roofing company in Waterford CT should consider more than the initial estimate.

Experience, roofing materials, warranties, installation practices, local reputation and the contractor's familiarity with Connecticut homes can all affect the long-term performance of a roofing system.

BP Builders combines local Waterford operations with extensive roofing and construction experience. The company provides both residential and commercial roofing services, allowing its team to address projects ranging from individual homes to larger commercial properties.

BP Builders also maintains a growing portfolio of completed Waterford roof replacements, providing homeowners with examples of roofing work completed within their own community.

Local Roofing Experience Matters

Roof problems do not always require complete replacement. Missing shingles, leaks, storm damage and isolated deterioration may be repairable depending on the condition and age of the existing roof.

When replacement is appropriate, homeowners have additional decisions involving roofing material, shingle style, color, ventilation, warranties and installation.

Working with a local Waterford CT roofing contractor allows homeowners to have their roof evaluated by professionals familiar with the area's housing stock and regional weather conditions.

“Our customers aren't simply purchasing shingles,” the BP Builders representative added.“They're trusting us with one of the most important protective systems on their home. We take that responsibility seriously from the initial inspection through installation and cleanup.”

Serving Waterford and Southeastern Connecticut

BP Builders serves Waterford and communities throughout Southeastern Connecticut with residential roofing, commercial roofing, storm restoration and related exterior construction services.

Waterford homeowners interested in roof replacement, roofing repairs or an evaluation of their existing roof can contact BP Builders to schedule a consultation.

About BP Builders

BP Builders is a roofing and construction company headquartered at 29 Soljer Drive, Waterford, CT 06385. The company provides residential roofing, commercial roofing, roof replacement, roof repair and storm restoration services throughout Connecticut and Rhode Island.

With more than 25 years of construction experience, BP Builders focuses on quality roofing materials, professional installation and roofing solutions designed for the demands of New England homes.

BP Builders

29 Soljer Drive

Waterford, CT 06385

Phone: (860) 245-1708 (860) 245-1708

Website: bpbuilderct

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BP Builders

29 Soljer Drive

Waterford, CT 06385

Brett Pawlak

BP Builders

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BP Builders Continues to Expands Waterford CT Roofing Services as Local Demand for Roof Replacement Continues News Provided By Stratedia September 23, 2026, 05:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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