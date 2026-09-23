Mobifren Opens Control API For 'Healingfit TWS' To Accelerate The Global TES Therapy Earphone Ecosystem

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Open Bluetooth LE API turns CES 2026-honored earbuds into an active therapy device, bridging the gap between health app metrics and real-time stress relief.

GUMI, GYEONGSANGBUK-DO, SOUTH KOREA, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MobiFren, a Korean premium audio and wireless technology specialist led by CEO Joo-won Heo, officially announced today the full opening of its control API for the HealingFit TWS-the world's first wellness earbuds powered by Transcranial Electrical Stimulation (TES).The API is now openly accessible to third-party developers, digital health startups, and global wellness platforms without proprietary SDKs or licensing fees. By opening this interface, MobiFren aims to close the loop in modern digital healthcare, moving the industry standard from passive "measure-and-analyze" models to an actionable cycle: Measure & Analyze → Deliver Therapy → Re-measure Outcome.Beyond Passive Tracking: The Execution Device for Digital HealthWearables and digital health platforms-such as Apple Health, Google Health Connect, Samsung Health, and Fitbit-excel at tracking sleep quality, heart rate variability, and stress metrics. However, these platforms often end at data visualization, leaving users without an immediate, integrated intervention tool when high stress or poor sleep patterns are detected.HealingFit TWS resolves this structural bottleneck. Equipped with the open Bluetooth LE interface (UUID 0xBE00), the device can seamlessly trigger tailored microcurrent stimulation sessions via external health apps. For example, if a connected sleep platform detects elevated stress levels within 30 minutes of bedtime, it can automatically prompt or initiate a 20-minute Sleep mode session on the earbuds. Once completed, the platform logs post-session biometrics to quantify stress reduction and recovery progress."Global health platforms have already perfected biometric analysis. What the industry lacks is an immediate, daily-use execution device that allows users to improve their condition the moment poor metrics appear," said Joo-won Heo, CEO of MobiFren. "HealingFit TWS serves as that crucial execution bridge, transforming health services from passive monitors into complete, closed-loop wellness platforms."Award-Winning Dual Architecture: Premium Audio Meets Non-Invasive NeurostimulationNamed a CES 2026 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Headphones & Personal Audio category, HealingFit TWS doubles as both a high-fidelity consumer audio device and a specialized neuromodulation tool:Daily Premium Earbuds: Operates as a cutting-edge True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphone featuring Bluetooth 6.0, Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and MobiFren's proprietary MSTSTM (MobiFren Sound Tuning System) offering five distinct sound profiles.Modular TES Wellness Tool: By attaching the magnetic Magnetic TES LinkTM cable to both earbuds, the system completes a cranial microcurrent circuit via skin-contact electrodes built into the earbud housings. No bulky external headbands or dedicated medical consoles are required.TES is a well-established, non-invasive neurostimulation technology that delivers microcurrents across the scalp to promote relaxation, sleep onset, or cognitive focus safely. HealingFit TWS offers 15 adjustable intensity levels across three specialized modes-Sleep, Healing, and Study-paired with purpose-crafted functional audio tracks.Safety protocols are hardcoded directly into the earbud firmware. Maximum stimulation levels and duration thresholds cannot be overridden by external API calls, ensuring strict compliance with physiological safety standards regardless of external software commands.Validated Impact and Open Hardware ScalabilityThe effectiveness of HealingFit TWS extends beyond subjective relaxation. In comparative brainwave tests (using the Mental Doctor MEZ-300 EEG system) conducted during a 30-minute session at a sleep health exhibition, users showed measurable reductions in fatigue and stress indices, along with noticeable improvements in concentration and hemispheric brain balance.MobiFren's native app, My HealingFit, already demonstrates this closed loop by synchronizing directly with Apple HealthKit and Android Health Connect to evaluate post-session biometric changes.Beyond software integration, MobiFren's patented hardware architecture offers high manufacturing scalability. The TES signal-generation circuit comprises just 18 standard commercial components (dual-transistor chips, FETs, and passive RLC components) and uses the existing earbud charging pins for the magnetic link. This allows third-party earphone OEMs to adapt existing TWS tooling into TES-capable wellness devices without radical mechanical redesigns.MobiFren holds registered patents for this core architecture in South Korea and Japan, has received allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), and has pending applications in Europe and China.Global Call for Strategic Partners and Ecosystem Co-CreatorsFounded in 2002, MobiFren built its technical foundation developing mobile phone hardware and software for Samsung Electronics, maintaining this partnership for more than two decades while manufacturing proprietary Bluetooth audio devices since 2005. HealingFit TWS recently validated its global consumer appeal by raising over $80,000 on Kickstarter, surpassing its initial funding goal by more than 16-fold.MobiFren is actively seeking global partnerships across two primary tracks:Digital Health & Wellness Platforms: Integration with health apps, sleep tech platforms, and corporate wellness services via the free Bluetooth LE API for joint technical validation.Global Audio & Hardware OEMs: Joint hardware product development, technology transfers, and patent licensing to help audio brands introduce TES therapy capabilities into their consumer portfolios."Just as TWS technology turned personal audio into an everyday lifestyle staple, the next evolutionary leap will see earphones become proactive tools for personal recovery and mental wellness," emphasized Heo. "Creating an entirely new device category-the 'TES Therapy Earphone'-cannot be achieved by one company alone. We invite global health platforms, audio manufacturers, and software innovators to leverage our open architecture and build this wellness ecosystem together."Technical documentation and developer resources for the Bluetooth LE interface are publicly available on the official MobiFren website.About MobiFren Co., Ltd.Established in 2002, MobiFren Co., Ltd. is an innovative audio engineering and consumer technology company headquartered in South Korea. Backed by over 20 years of continuous mobile software validation with industry leaders like Samsung Electronics, MobiFren combines advanced wireless acoustics with neurostimulation technologies to pioneer the emerging category of therapeutic personal audio devices.

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MobiFren Opens Control API for 'HealingFit TWS' to Accelerate the Global TES Therapy Earphone Ecosystem News Provided By AVING News September 23, 2026, 05:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Music Industry, Technology



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