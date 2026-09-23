Trump Says 'There Is No Human Right To Illegal Immigration' In UN General Assembly Speech

Speaking before world leaders at the 81st UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Trump said every nation has the right to protect its borders and remain sovereign.“There is no human right to illegal immigration, but there is a right to remain a sovereign nation, and we want to remain a sovereign nation, and so should you,” he said.

Trump used the speech to highlight his administration's immigration agenda, claiming the United States now has its“most secure border in history” after tightening border enforcement and expanding deportation measures. He also argued that uncontrolled migration empowers criminal networks and threatens national security, presenting the policy as a cornerstone of his administration's domestic and foreign agenda.

The U.S. president sharply criticized what he described as“globalist” policies promoting mass migration, accusing international institutions of undermining national sovereignty. He argued that organizations tasked with protecting cultural heritage were simultaneously encouraging migration policies that, in his view, weaken national identities.

Trump's remarks came amid continued debate over immigration, asylum policies and border security at the United Nations. Migration has remained one of the defining issues of his second administration, alongside conflicts in the Middle East and broader questions about U.S. sovereignty and international institutions.

The speech also included criticism of the International Criminal Court, calls for reforms within the United Nations and opposition to international regulation of artificial intelligence, reflecting Trump's broader“America First” foreign policy message during the annual gathering of world leaders in New York.

While Trump framed illegal immigration as a sovereignty issue, his comments have drawn criticism from human rights organizations and immigration advocates, who argue that international law protects the rights of refugees and asylum seekers even as states retain authority over their borders.