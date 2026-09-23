Helvetia Baloise Successfully Places A CHF 275 Million Subordinated Bond
The transaction comprised one subordinated bond tranche of CHF 275 million with a coupon of 2.2875%, a maturity of 20 years and first callable in 2036.
“This successful placement demonstrates the continued confidence investors place in Helvetia Baloise and our solid financial profile. The transaction supports the proactive management of our capital structure and enables us to maintain financial flexibility while optimising our funding profile”, says Matthias Henny, Group CFO of Helvetia Baloise.
UBS and Zürcher Kantonalbank acted as joint lead managers for the transaction.
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