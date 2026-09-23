Helvetia Baloise Successfully Places A CHF 275 Million Subordinated Bond

MENAFN - EQS Group) The issuance underlines Helvetia Baloise's continued access to the Swiss capital market and reflects investors' confidence in the Group's financial strength, resilient business model and disciplined capital management.

The transaction comprised one subordinated bond tranche of CHF 275 million with a coupon of 2.2875%, a maturity of 20 years and first callable in 2036.

“This successful placement demonstrates the continued confidence investors place in Helvetia Baloise and our solid financial profile. The transaction supports the proactive management of our capital structure and enables us to maintain financial flexibility while optimising our funding profile”, says Matthias Henny, Group CFO of Helvetia Baloise.

UBS and Zürcher Kantonalbank acted as joint lead managers for the transaction.