AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): ESG

AEVIS VICTORIA SA rejoins five SIX ESG indices and improves its Inrate rating from B- to B

23.09.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Press release Fribourg, 23 September 2026 AEVIS VICTORIA SA rejoins five SIX ESG indices and improves its Inrate rating from B- to B AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) has rejoined five SIX Swiss Exchange ESG indices, effective 21 September 2026, following the annual index review, namely the SPI ESG, SPI ESG Select, SPI ESG Weighted, SPI ESG Extra and SPI ESG ex SLI. At the same time, AEVIS' ESG rating assigned by Inrate has improved from B- to B. The renewed inclusion follows the progress made by AEVIS in ESG transparency and reporting. In 2025, following a change in SIX's ESG index methodology introducing, among other requirements, compliance with the OECD Guidelines as an additional eligibility criterion, AEVIS no longer met certain requirements, primarily related to the level of disclosure across corporate responsibility, employment practices, environmental metrics and competition policies. Since then, AEVIS has strengthened its sustainability reporting and transparency. At the same time, its overall ESG rating assigned by the independent Swiss sustainability rating agency Inrate has improved from B- to B. The Group pursues a long-term investment strategy focused on healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and real estate infrastructure, with the ambition of combining sustainable value creation with positive impact. The simultaneous inclusion in five ESG indices increases AEVIS's visibility among institutional investors and investment strategies incorporating ESG criteria. AEVIS is also a constituent of several benchmark indices of the Swiss equity market, including the Swiss Performance Index (SPI), SPI Extra, SXI Life Sciences Index and SXI Bio+Medtech Index. For further information

AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich

Marion Schihin,..., +41 79 705 88 15

Séverine Van der Schueren,..., +41 79 635 04 10 About AEVIS VICTORIA SA

AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS's main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network Holding SA (76.3%, directly and indirectly), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, MRH Switzerland AG, a luxury hotel group managing eleven hotels in Switzerland and abroad, Infracore SA (22.6%, directly and indirectly), a listed real estate company (INFRAC) dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, Swiss Hotel Properties SA, a hospitality real estate division, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS). . End of Media Release

