Trump Again Threatens To 'Annihilate' Iran In Genocidal UN Speech

MENAFN - Asia Times) In a rambling, lie-laden speech Tuesday to world leaders gathered at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, US President Donald Trump again threatened to“annihilate” Iran if its leaders don't agree to a deal to end the illegal war of choice he started nearly seven months ago in the Middle Eastern country.

“I have a big decision to make,” Trump said.“Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before, maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world? Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?”

“Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness or generations?” the president continued.“But I believe we'll make a deal right after the election because it doesn't make sense for them not to. They're waiting to see how I do in the midterm election. What they don't realize is that I'm not running. I did that already and won in a landslide.”

Trump has repeatedly threatened to destroy Iran - a country of over 90 million people - since his first term. However, his latest menacing remarks raised eyebrows for their brazenness on the world stage.