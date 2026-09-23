Trump Again Threatens To 'Annihilate' Iran In Genocidal UN Speech
“I have a big decision to make,” Trump said.“Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before, maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world? Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?”
“Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness or generations?” the president continued.“But I believe we'll make a deal right after the election because it doesn't make sense for them not to. They're waiting to see how I do in the midterm election. What they don't realize is that I'm not running. I did that already and won in a landslide.”
Trump has repeatedly threatened to destroy Iran - a country of over 90 million people - since his first term. However, his latest menacing remarks raised eyebrows for their brazenness on the world stage.
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