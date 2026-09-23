Maha Agrarian Crisis: CM Fadnavis To Visit Marathwada, Solapur Today Dy CM Shinde In Vidarbha

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) As severe drought threatens large swathes of Maharashtra, the state government has stepped into high gear, with the top leadership of the cabinet launching ground-zero inspection drives to review crop damage and outline immediate relief measures.

A deficit rainfall driven by the Al Niño phenomenon has devastated crops across Marathwada, Vidarbha, Khandesh, and Western Maharashtra, snatching livelihoods from farmers and triggering an acute crisis of drinking water and livestock fodder.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is conducting an extensive field tour across Latur, Dharashiv, and Solapur districts to interact directly with affected farmers on their agricultural land. He is inspecting moisture-stressed and withered crops across Jau, Kharosa, and Lamjana villages in Ausa and Nilanga talukas.

According to BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar, CM Fadnavis will hold a direct dialogue with local farmers at Kharosa. Commencing his tour, the Chief Minister -- joined by Public Works Minister Shivendraraje Bhosale and Dharashiv Guardian Minister Pratap Sarnaik -- will visit Karajkheda in Dharashiv taluka and Malkapur in Kalamb taluka.

Further inspections are scheduled for Yermala (Kalamb) and Tuljapur. The CM's itinerary includes field inspections across three major drought-hit locations in Solapur district. All eyes remain on the Chief Minister regarding upcoming relief packages and key policy declarations for drought mitigation.

Simultaneously, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is spearheading crop assessment efforts in Western Vidarbha, covering Buldhana, Akola, and Amravati districts. Issuing a stern directive to his cabinet ministers, Dy CM Shinde mandated that all Shiv Sena ministers descend to Ground Zero, perform immediate panchnamas (crop damage loss assessments), and conduct Janata Durbars (public grievance hearings) in affected villages.

Reassuring the farming community, Dy CM Shinde pledged the full financial and administrative backing of the state government.

Further, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar reviewed the worsening drought scenario in the Warud-Morshi belt of Amravati district following a briefing in Mumbai by former Morshi MLA Devendra Bhuyar.

Addressing critical issues regarding drinking water shortages and agricultural distress, Dy CM Pawar contacted the Amravati District Collector to direct immediate administrative intervention.

Following prolonged dry spells across all eight talukas and 52 revenue circles in Jalna, Collector Aashima Mittal issued official orders creating a centralised War Room. The command centre will monitor daily metrics regarding crop health, fodder availability, water storage, tanker-filling stations, premature crop-cutting experiments, e-crop surveys, and potential rural migration.

Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane on Tuesday evening chaired a high-level review meeting at CIDCO Bhavan in Navi Mumbai. The session assessed water scarcity, agricultural losses, and local agrarian distress across Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane, and Palghar districts.

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Fadnavis announced the establishment of a Cabinet Sub-Committee, chaired by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, to oversee and execute measures to address drought-like conditions in several parts of Maharashtra.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister, who chaired the weekly cabinet meeting, affirmed that the state government will extend immediate assistance to affected farmers without waiting for financial aid from the Central government. He added that a preliminary notification declaring drought-like conditions will be officially released by Saturday.

During the cabinet meeting, ministers reviewed rainfall metrics, reservoir water levels, and overall agricultural status across the state. CM Fadnavis noted that primary data collection regarding the drought situation is already underway. To facilitate swift decision-making, the newly formed Cabinet Sub-Committee has been vested with full cabinet powers.

The panel will determine relief packages and measures based on incoming statewide field data. Official crop damage assessments (panchnamas) are directed to begin on Wednesday. Major crops, including soybean, maize, and cotton, have suffered extensive damage, while paddy fields in the Konkan region have also been severely impacted.

"I will personally begin inspecting affected areas starting tomorrow, and I have directed all ministers and elected representatives to go directly to the ground (bandh) to assess the damage," said CM Fadnavis. He added that a formal proposal requesting relief funds based on NDRF norms will be submitted to the Central government.

Special focus will be placed on drinking water supplies and livestock fodder over the next seven to eight months, co-ordinated through Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, and local self-government bodies, he noted.

CM Fadnavis said, "Ministers will begin state tour tomorrow to inspect drought-affected regions, Cabinet Sub-Committee has been granted full cabinet authority to make immediate relief decisions, on-ground crop damage assessments (panchnamas) will start statewide tomorrow, priority allocation for drinking water management and livestock fodder supply and relief deployment will begin immediately without waiting for central assistance."