Kabir Khan Tells Kartik Aaryan To Always Walk Like A Tiger Post National Award Win For Chandu Champion

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan marked a major milestone in his career as he received the National Award for Best Actor on September 22 for his performance as Paralympic champion Murlikant Petkar in Chandu Champion.

Kabir Khan celebrated Kartik's National Award win on social media. Sharing a picture with the actor, Kabir wrote:“Humesha Sher ki chaal Chalna mere champion... with that unmistakable laugh of yours...”

Kartik, meanwhile, dedicated the honour to the people who supported him throughout his journey, including his parents, friends and team.

Following the honour, Kartik took to social media to share a heartfelt note.

He wrote,“Looking back affectionately with a smile at that mumma's boy from Gwalior who dared to dream of becoming an actor from an environment, Finally, I witnessed and lived the moment... still numb with excitement and nervousness... A dream of a small town boy...the dream of every actor in the country...The National Award for Best Actor 'Chandu Nahi, Champion hai Main'.

“I will always be grateful and indebted to Kabir sir and Sajid sir for trusting me with the responsibility of playing India's first Paralympic Gold Champion- Murlikant Petkar sir on the big screen. The journey was extremely painful, but the result is as sweet as rasmalai! I feel humbled and emotional at the same time,” he added.

He further added,“The only constant companions in this long journey have been my belief in myself, my backbone - my parents' blessings, their unconditional love and support, my friends' encouragement at every juncture when I was losing hope, and my team, who works tirelessly to make my work life smooth. Thank you to everyone who has been part of this impossible journey. I would love to share my biggest honour with every Paralympian in the country and with everyone who dares to dream the impossible and never gives up!”

He added,“Thanks to the respected Jury, I&B Ministry and the honourable president @presidentofindia for the moment. In the end, I would like to believe and say that this is just the beginning of many more milestones to come... Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

–IANS

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