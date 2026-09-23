Asian Games: India Win Men's Skeet Team Bronze Anantjeet Makes Individual Final

MENAFN - IANS) Nagoya, Sep 23 (IANS) Olympians Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Mairaj Ahmad Khan, along with Bhavtegh Singh, won the bronze medal in the men's skeet team event at the Asian Games 2026 here on Wednesday.

The Indian trio scored 346 to win India's seventh medal in shooting in Aichi-Nagoya. Qatar won the gold and Kuwait bagged silver.

Meanwhile, Anantjeet was the sole Indian to qualify for the individual final after scoring 119/125 in qualification. Mairaj scored 116/125 and Bhavtegh 111/125 as both missed out on the final, scheduled for later in the day.

Earlier the trio of Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Razia Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan won a bronze medal in the women's skeet team event. Meanwhile, Razia Dhillon and Parinaaz Dhaliwal qualify for the women's skeet individual final after finishing seventh and eighth in the qualification.

However, India drew blank in the 10m air pistol events after Manu Bhaker suffered a heartbreak, falling short of a podium spot in the women's 10m air pistol individual event, finishing fifth in the final with 181.1.

In the 10m air pistol team event, Indian women finished fourth with an aggregate score of 1719-44x, while Vietnam bagged the bronze with 1719-46x. China took the gold with 1735-56x and South Korea bagged silver with 1730-55x.

India won their first medal in shooting at Asian Games 2026 in the women's 10m air rifle team event, with Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod claiming silver. Elavenil also clinched an individual silver in the same event.

The following day, Himanshu Dhillon and Rundrakksh Patil bagged silver in the men's 10m air rifle team, followed by a silver and bronze finish by Himanshu and Rundrakksh in the individual event.

With the skeet men's team bronze, India's medal tally in shooting events rose to seven, including four silver and three bronze. At the previous edition of the Asian Games, held in Hangzhou, India claimed seven golds, nine silvers and six bronze medals for an unprecedented haul of 22 medals in shooting.

India's overall medal tally reached 10, with one gold, four silver and five bronze.