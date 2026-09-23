J&K: Police Attach House In Baramulla Used For Terror Activities

Baramulla Police has attached a residential property under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, in connection with a terror-related case registered at Police Station Sheeri. The case is registered under Sections 7/25 of the Arms Act and Sections 13, 18, 19, 20, 23, 38 and 39 of the UAPA. The attached property is a double-storeyed residential house located on land bearing Survey No. 423 at Village Namblan, Sheeri, Baramulla, belonging to accused Aijaz Ahmad Ganie, son of late Mohammad Sultan Ganie.

Details of Property Attachment

According to Baramulla Police, during the investigation, the property was found prima facie to have been used for providing shelter and logistical support to terrorists and facilitating terrorist activities, attracting relevant provisions of the UAPA related to proceeds of terrorism. The attachment was carried out after obtaining approval from the Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, conveyed through Order No. 2695 of 2026 dated September 22. A public notice was also displayed at the property, prohibiting its sale, transfer, lease, mortgage or creation of any third-party interest.

Baramulla Police said the action is part of its continued efforts to disrupt and dismantle the logistical and support networks of terror groups and take legal action against individuals and properties found involved in facilitating terrorist activities. The police reiterated their commitment to maintaining public security and taking lawful action against terror networks and their support structures.

Increased Counter-Terror Operations in J & K

Earlier, on Monday, security was tightened in the Bhalesa area of Doda district following recent terror-related developments in the Doda-Udhampur region, with the Special Operations Group (SOG) intensifying search operations and patrolling across border and interior areas. The intensified security comes amid increased counter-terror activity in the Doda-Udhampur belt.

On September 16-17, security forces launched a joint intelligence-based operation in the Brattal Sohan and Khubban forest areas of Udhampur's Majalta after receiving inputs about terrorist movement. Two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed in the operation, while search and surveillance operations continued in the area.

The Doda-Udhampur-Kathua belt has remained under heightened security scrutiny, with security forces conducting searches and maintaining an operational presence across difficult and forested terrain. (ANI)

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