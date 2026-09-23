Best Budget Tablets 2026: 10 Affordable Options For Streaming, Study And Work

Looking for an affordable tablet in 2026? Explore 10 budget-friendly options across different price ranges, with picks for studying, streaming, browsing, gaming and everyday use in India.

Smartphone screens feel too small for videos, and you cannot carry a laptop everywhere. Tablets solve this exact problem. But which models actually give you true value for money? The International Data Corporation (IDC) recently reported a 12.3% drop in global tablet shipments to 33.6 million in Q2 2026. High RAM and storage component prices caused this dip. Despite this price hike, we tested and picked the top 5 budget tablets of 2026 based on performance, display quality, and battery life.

Overall Number 1:Apple iPad 11-inch (A16).

Best for Android fans: Xiaomi Redmi Pad 2.

7 years of updates: Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+.

Best under $200: Amazon Fire HD 10.

Best for students:Lenovo Idea Tab Pro.

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Apple brings a solid all-rounder with the powerful A16 chip, 128GB base storage, Type-C port, Wi-Fi 6, and a crisp Liquid Retina display. The tablet handles web browsing, video editing, and heavy gaming without any lag. The battery lasted a solid 11 hours and 25 minutes during our tests. The device switches apps fast and handles split-screen multitasking smoothly. The only minor drawbacks are the lack of a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate found in Android rivals and some Apple Pencil restrictions.

Price starts at ₹49,900 in India for the 128GB Wi-Fi variant.

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Xiaomi breaks the rule that budget tablets compromise on display quality. The 11-inch 2.5K screen runs on a 90Hz refresh rate, making scrolling super smooth. The 16:10 aspect ratio works perfectly for watching movies and reading books. The Helio G100-Ultra chipset might not support hardcore gaming, but it easily handles social media, streaming, and daily tasks. The massive 7,500mAh battery and 2TB expandable memory slot make it highly practical for everyday use.

Price starts at around ₹19,699 in India for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

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Samsung fixes the biggest complaint about budget tablets by offering long-term software support. The company promises 7 generations of Android OS updates and 7 years of security patches for this device. The tablet packs an 11-inch 90Hz FHD screen, a 7040mAh battery, 4 speakers, and up to 8GB RAM. It offers a great package for reading, online classes, and watching videos. However, you cannot expect OLED-level deep black contrast from this display.

Price starts at around ₹25,999.

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Amazon offers the perfect choice for buyers who want a good tablet at a very low price. The 10.1-inch Full HD screen, octa-core processor, and 4GB RAM deliver a great experience for daily movie streaming and Kindle reading. The device impressed us in lab tests by delivering a battery backup of 12 hours and 39 minutes. However, it lacks the Google Play Store by default. You only get the Amazon App Store, which might make it tricky to download certain Android apps.

It can be found in India at roughly ₹12,000 or more.

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Lenovo brings a massive 12.7-inch 3K display with a super-fast 144Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset runs much faster than other Android tablets in this segment. The large screen gives you excellent space for multitasking, preparing presentations, and taking notes. You can attach a keyboard pack and the Tab Pen Plus to turn this into a complete study device. Four JBL speakers make video calls sound crystal clear. The device feels slightly heavy to hold because it is larger than standard 11-inch models.

Price starts at around ₹31,998 in India for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version with a bundled pen.

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