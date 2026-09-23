CM Dhami Approves Major Development Works In Pithoragarh, Dehradun, Rudraprayag And More

The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has sanctioned several development works of various districts in the state which will include road projects, construction of culverts, irrigation structures, building construction, park development, construction of temples, and many others.

Apart from these approved works, several projects related to infrastructural development are currently being sanctioned by the Uttarakhand government departments. Recently, Public Works Department has sanctioned several road and bridge projects in the state.

Pithoragarh: Road Projects, Construction of Culverts and Irrigation Works

There are several sanctioned projects in the district of Pithoragarh.

In the Didihat Assembly constituency, a sanction of ₹74.24 lakh has been given for construction of pavement road and culvert at the location of Bhumidhara and Kumalgaon. On the other hand, a sanction of ₹49.85 lakh has been given for constructing a link road between Government Primary School Bhugaon and Naghar Kumalta and Syusi in Gram Panchayat Majheda.

₹44.13 lakh has been sanctioned for construction of field irrigation channel in Tauk Bhaura, while ₹58.14 lakh has been sanctioned for a culvert in Garali.

Dehradun: Construction Of Roads, Drains and Renovation Work At Temple

In Sahaspur, approval has been given for construction of roads and drains in areas like Banshiwala, Sainik Colony and wards 8 & 9 of Suddhowala, which will include construction of cement-concrete tiled roads and drainages.

Similarly in Dharampur, approval has been given for construction of the remaining part of the renovation work at Sansari Mata Temple in Sewla Kalan, Ward 86.

Rudraprayag: ₹12.26 Crore Allocated For Construction Of Buildings In Basukedar

A hefty amount of money has been allocated for Kedarnath Assembly Constituency of Rudraprayag. Approval for allocating ₹12.26 crore for the construction of residential and non-residential buildings at Tehsil Basukedar has been given by the Chief Minister.

Pauri and Champawat Receive Fresh Projects

Kotdwar, Pauri Garhwal will receive a project worth ₹31.90 lakh for construction of statue of Bharat Maharaj at Kanvashram along with beautification work.

On the other hand, approval has been given for constructing maintenance facilities, rest sheds and culvert in the Maa Purnagiri Mela area of Champawat worth ₹77.22 lakh.

These projects have been allocated for construction of government infrastructure, irrigation, connectivity, religious sites development etc.