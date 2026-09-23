New Cupc-Certified Smart Toilet Launches For US And Canadian Bathroom Projects

MENAFN - GetNews) Chaozhou city, Guangdong,China - September 22, 2026

cUPC certification is the gold-standard plumbing compliance credential for North America. It verifies that our smart toilet has passed rigorous third-party lab testing, meeting the Uniform Plumbing Code standards for material safety, leak resistance, flush performance, low-lead wetted components and water efficiency. With this certification, installers, contractors and home buyers can rest assured that the fixture meets local building codes and is eligible for normal installation in US and Canadian homes, hotels and rental properties

Why Choose Our cUPC-Certified Smart Toilet?

. cUPC certified by IAPMO R&TMeets North American plumbing standards for safer installation.. Built for North American bathroomsDesigned to align with US and Canadian residential and commercial project requirements.. Premium hygiene featuresWarm water cleansing, stainless steel self-cleaning nozzle, heated seat, warm air dryer, and deodorizer.. Reliable flushing performancePowerful, quiet flush with stable daily performance.. Easy to cleanHigh-quality ceramic glaze with stain-resistant surface.. OEM/ODM support for partnersAvailable for distributors, contractors, and brand partners in the bathroom sector.

About US

Established in 1995, over 30 years OEM & ODM service. Guangdong Sanchuang Sanitaryware Ceramic Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer and exporter concerned with the design, development, and production of bathwares. Our primary production line is including toilets,basins,urinals,led mirror and bathroom vanities.