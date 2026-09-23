Infrared Thermometer Readings Vary With Distance, Highlighting Key Measurement Factors

MENAFN - GetNews) Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province,China - September 22, 2026

Same Infrared Thermometer, Different Distance, Different Reading-What's the Problem?

Non-contact infrared temperature measurement looks simple: point the device at the target and press the button. But in real engineering practice, the same target and the same device can produce readings that differ by several degrees when the measurement distance changes. Many people assume the sensor isn't accurate enough, but the problem actually lies in an easily overlooked parameter: the distance-to-spot ratio.

An infrared thermometer receives the total infrared energy within its field of view. The field of view (FOV) determines how large an area the detector actually "sees" at different distances. A thermometer with a 10-degree field of view measures a spot diameter of about 1.8 cm at a distance of 10 cm, but at 50 cm, the spot diameter expands to about 8.7 cm. If the target object is only 3 cm in size, what is measured at 50 cm includes not only the target's own radiation but also background radiation energy-so the reading naturally comes out lower.

This is what the distance-to-spot ratio (D:S ratio) means. A D:S of 10:1 means that at 10 units of distance, the measured spot diameter is 1 unit. This parameter directly determines the minimum target size that can be accurately measured at a specific distance. In engineering applications, the target size is typically required to be at least 1.5 to 2 times larger than the spot diameter to ensure measurement accuracy.

Beyond field-of-view matching, ambient temperature changes also affect readings. A thermistor inside the infrared thermometry module compensates in real time for the effect of ambient temperature on the sensor output. However, in extreme temperature environments, compensation accuracy degrades. Most industrial-grade thermometry modules operate within a temperature range of –20°C to +85°C, and accuracy specifications (such as ±2°C or ±2% FS) are typically guaranteed only within this range. If your application involves significant ambient temperature fluctuations, this factor must be considered during selection.

Obstructions and water vapor within the field of view can also introduce errors. Dust, water mist, or contaminants on the protective window attenuate the infrared signal. Water vapor absorbs in the 5–8μm band. If the thermometry operates near this band, humidity changes in the air will affect radiation transmission. This is why some thermometry modules trigger an alarm after window contamination reaches a certain level, prompting cleaning.

MULTI IR's IRT series infrared thermometry modules incorporate built-in NTC temperature compensation and signal processing algorithms, with a measurement range covering –20°C to 350°C and accuracy up to ±2°C. The IRT103M-015D supports a UART interface with a measurement distance of up to 10 cm, making it suitable for embedding into device control systems. In applications such as power equipment inspection, industrial pipeline monitoring, and smart home temperature control, the engineering design of these modules can significantly reduce on-site debugging workload.

The accuracy of infrared thermometry is not just a matter of the sensor itself. Field-of-view matching with target size, ambient temperature compensation strategy, and optical path cleanliness are all system-level factors. Addressing these factors during the design phase is far more effective than repeated calibration later.

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Founded in 2007, Hangzhou MULTI IR Technology Co., Ltd. is an optoelectronic technology enterprise integrating R&D, production, and sales. Its products are widely applied in aerospace, medical care, AR/VR, display imaging, photography, and other fields, steadily holding the position of the world's largest spot supplier of optical components.