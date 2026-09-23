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Mia By Tanishq Expands Delhi-NCR Presence With The Launch Of Two New Stores In Paschim Vihar And Vasant Kunj
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 2026: Mia by Tanishq, one of India's leading fine jewellery brands, today strengthened its presence in the capital with the launch of two new stores in Paschim Vihar and Vasant Kunj. Both stores were inaugurated by Ms Shyamala Ramanan, Business Head, Mia by Tanishq.
The new Paschim Vihar store, located at B-8, Ground Floor, Shubham Enclave, Paschim Vihar, Delhi – 110063, spans 1,043 sq. ft. and was launched in the presence of franchise partner Mr Ritesh Ladha. The store offers customers a curated selection of Mia's signature jewellery, including rings, earrings, bracelets, pendants, neckwear and mangalsutras, crafted in gold, diamonds, silver and vibrant gemstones.
In Vasant Kunj, Mia has relaunched its store at Ground Floor, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi – 110070, spanning 800 sq. ft. The store holds a special place in Mia's journey, having originally been the brand's very first store in North India. Its relaunch marks a nostalgic yet forward-looking milestone as Mia continues to strengthen its presence across the region.
With these two launches, Mia further expands its retail footprint, taking its store count to 35 stores across Delhi-NCR and 75 stores across the region. To mark the launches, Mia has announced its special store launch offer, under which customers can avail up to 20% off on diamond jewellery. The offer is valid from 18th September to 20th September.
Speaking at the launch, Ms Shyamala Ramanan, Business Head, Mia by Tanishq, said,“We are delighted to strengthen Mia by Tanishq's presence in Delhi with the launch of two new stores in Paschim Vihar and Vasant Kunj. Delhi has always been an important market for us, and these launches reflect our continued commitment to bringing contemporary, versatile jewellery closer to our customers across the city. The Vasant Kunj store holds special significance for us as it marks the return of our very first store in North India, and we look forward to welcoming customers to experience Mia's latest collections at both these locations.”
The new stores offer customers in the neighbourhood and surrounding areas convenient access to Mia's range of jewellery. Both stores are equipped with a Karatmeter, enabling customers to check the purity of their gold, as well as a melting machine for melting old gold. Through Mia's Gold Exchange, customers can bring their old gold to the store and exchange it for new Mia jewellery, offering a convenient way to give old gold a new expression.
The stores showcase Mia's range of bold, modern and chic jewellery, featuring designs that are unique, minimal and versatile. From everyday styles to pieces suited for special occasions, the collection is designed to complement different moments and personal styles, allowing customers to find jewellery that seamlessly fits into their individual lifestyles.
About Mia
Born with the heritage and legacy of Tanishq, Mia is a brand of bold, modern, and chic jewellery. For the young, the young at heart, and the stylish, Mia crafts gold jewellery in designs that are unique, minimal, and extremely versatile. Featuring a wide range, the collections from Mia are designed to style one for every moment and every occasion effortlessly. Mia has a network of 290+ exclusive stores and is present in 300+ Tanishq stores across 110 cities within India. Its store at the Burj Uman Centre in Dubai marks the launch of Mia's international presence, with three stores in the UAE. Delightful designs from Mia are also available through the website and across other online platforms, including Swiggy Instamart, Tata Cliq, Amazon, Myntra, Tata Neu, Flipkart Minutes, and Nykaa Fashion.
The new Paschim Vihar store, located at B-8, Ground Floor, Shubham Enclave, Paschim Vihar, Delhi – 110063, spans 1,043 sq. ft. and was launched in the presence of franchise partner Mr Ritesh Ladha. The store offers customers a curated selection of Mia's signature jewellery, including rings, earrings, bracelets, pendants, neckwear and mangalsutras, crafted in gold, diamonds, silver and vibrant gemstones.
In Vasant Kunj, Mia has relaunched its store at Ground Floor, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi – 110070, spanning 800 sq. ft. The store holds a special place in Mia's journey, having originally been the brand's very first store in North India. Its relaunch marks a nostalgic yet forward-looking milestone as Mia continues to strengthen its presence across the region.
With these two launches, Mia further expands its retail footprint, taking its store count to 35 stores across Delhi-NCR and 75 stores across the region. To mark the launches, Mia has announced its special store launch offer, under which customers can avail up to 20% off on diamond jewellery. The offer is valid from 18th September to 20th September.
Speaking at the launch, Ms Shyamala Ramanan, Business Head, Mia by Tanishq, said,“We are delighted to strengthen Mia by Tanishq's presence in Delhi with the launch of two new stores in Paschim Vihar and Vasant Kunj. Delhi has always been an important market for us, and these launches reflect our continued commitment to bringing contemporary, versatile jewellery closer to our customers across the city. The Vasant Kunj store holds special significance for us as it marks the return of our very first store in North India, and we look forward to welcoming customers to experience Mia's latest collections at both these locations.”
The new stores offer customers in the neighbourhood and surrounding areas convenient access to Mia's range of jewellery. Both stores are equipped with a Karatmeter, enabling customers to check the purity of their gold, as well as a melting machine for melting old gold. Through Mia's Gold Exchange, customers can bring their old gold to the store and exchange it for new Mia jewellery, offering a convenient way to give old gold a new expression.
The stores showcase Mia's range of bold, modern and chic jewellery, featuring designs that are unique, minimal and versatile. From everyday styles to pieces suited for special occasions, the collection is designed to complement different moments and personal styles, allowing customers to find jewellery that seamlessly fits into their individual lifestyles.
About Mia
Born with the heritage and legacy of Tanishq, Mia is a brand of bold, modern, and chic jewellery. For the young, the young at heart, and the stylish, Mia crafts gold jewellery in designs that are unique, minimal, and extremely versatile. Featuring a wide range, the collections from Mia are designed to style one for every moment and every occasion effortlessly. Mia has a network of 290+ exclusive stores and is present in 300+ Tanishq stores across 110 cities within India. Its store at the Burj Uman Centre in Dubai marks the launch of Mia's international presence, with three stores in the UAE. Delightful designs from Mia are also available through the website and across other online platforms, including Swiggy Instamart, Tata Cliq, Amazon, Myntra, Tata Neu, Flipkart Minutes, and Nykaa Fashion.
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