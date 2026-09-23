U.S., Iran Hold Constructive Round Of Consultations - Steve Witkoff
Steve Witkoff wrote this on his X page.
According to him, a lengthy round of talks with the Iranian delegation was held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, with mediators shuttling between the sides throughout the day.
“They successfully completed a round of discussions that we hope will prove constructive and promising,” he added.
He also said that the mediators would continue their work.
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