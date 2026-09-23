Maple Tree Counselling To Expand Psychological Counselling Services In Hong Kong From November 2026 - Announces The Addition Of Two Professional Psychologists To Its Central Practice

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Central Hong Kong counselling and therapy practice explains the difference between a psychologist and a counsellor, helping clients choose the right mental health support for anxiety, depression, stress, trauma, grief and relationship difficulties, with therapy for adults, adolescents, couples and families delivered in English, Cantonese and Mandarin, in person in Central and online, using CBT, ACT, EMDR and schema therapy, and new psychologist services from November 2026 for complex mental health needs, psychological assessment and clients whose insurance requires a registered psychologist.

Hong Kong, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Tree Counselling, a boutique counselling and therapy practice in Central, Hong Kong, will formally offer psychological counselling services from November 2026 and will be joined by two experienced professional psychologists. Practitioner details will be announced in October and made available on the Maple Tree website in early November. To learn more visit

Clients seeking therapy for the first time often ask about the difference between a psychologist and a counsellor. It is a helpful question, and one that is worth clarifying.

For anyone considering speaking with a mental health professional in Hong Kong, it can be helpful to understand the difference between seeing a psychologist and seeing a counsellor. There is considerable overlap between the two, and both can provide a safe, confidential space for clients to explore what they are experiencing and work towards meaningful change.

Both psychologists and counsellors support people experiencing concerns such as anxiety, stress, low mood, relationship difficulties, grief, life transitions, family challenges, and questions around identity or self-esteem. Both may draw on a range of therapeutic approaches, and the relationship a client builds with their therapist is often just as important as the therapist's professional title.

When assessing which service may be most appropriate, counselling is often well suited to navigating life transitions, relationship challenges, stress management, grief, and personal growth. Psychology may be recommended when a person is experiencing acute symptoms, complex mental health conditions, or requires formal psychological assessment or specialised diagnostic care.

For those who are not dealing with a complex mental health condition, choosing a therapist is ultimately less about finding the "right" title and more about finding someone with the experience, approach, and personality that feels appropriate for the concerns they wish to explore.

At Maple Tree Counselling, the management team works carefully to help each client find the right therapist: someone they feel comfortable with, who understands their experiences, and who has the skills and therapeutic approach to support what they are going through.

Maple Tree Counselling's Hong Kong team is a diverse, multicultural group of counsellors, psychotherapists, and counselling psychologists, bringing together different professional backgrounds, life experiences, and therapeutic perspectives. Its practitioners include native Hong Kongers, long-term residents, and professionals who have lived and worked across different countries and cultures. This gives the team a strong understanding of the complexities of life in Hong Kong, from relationship and family pressures to workplace stress, cultural identity, relocation, and major life transitions.

The counsellors work with adults, adolescents, couples, and families across a broad range of concerns, including anxiety, depression, stress, trauma, grief, low self-esteem, relationship difficulties, parenting, identity, and life transitions. Some practitioners have particular experience in areas such as couples therapy, attachment and family relationships, trauma, neurodivergence, fertility and pregnancy loss, and the challenges of living between different cultures.

The team also draws on a wide range of evidence-based therapeutic approaches, including CBT, ACT, psychodynamic therapy, EMDR, narrative therapy, schema therapy, mindfulness, emotion-focused therapy, and person-centred approaches. Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach, therapists tailor their work to each individual and their goals.

Therapy is available in English, Cantonese, and Mandarin, both in person in Central and online.

For some clients, seeing a psychologist may be important due to complex mental health needs, or because their insurance policy only provides reimbursement for services delivered by a registered psychologist. The addition of two experienced professional psychologists from November 2026 will further broaden the support available to clients. For clients specifically seeking support from a psychologist, Maple Tree Counselling will offer a valued option, building on its well-regarded reputation for providing quality therapeutic services.

Those interested in learning more about the organisation's counselling and therapy services can visit the Maple Tree Counselling website at

About Maple Tree Counselling

Maple Tree Counselling is a boutique counselling and therapy practice with qualified professional therapists delivering therapy in person in Hong Kong, Melbourne and Central Victoria, and online via video call. The practice provides individual therapy for adults and adolescents, couples therapy, family therapy, and corporate wellness programmes, in English, Cantonese and Mandarin. New clients can request an optional 15 to 20 minute no-charge pre-screen call with a suitable therapist before booking.

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Psychological Counselling Services in Hong Kong

CONTACT: Anjali Nihalchand +852 6375 6098... 19th Floor, China Building, 29 Queen's Road Central, Central, Hong Kong