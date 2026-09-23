Florida Dental Implant Specialists Offers Permanent Teeth, Single Tooth And Mini Implants

Florida Dental implants specialist

Florida Dental Implant Specialists provides permanent teeth, single tooth dental implants and mini dental implants near Boynton Beach, FL.

- Dr. Marina Shraga, Florida Dental Implant Specialists

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Florida Dental Implant Specialists continues to help patients across Palm Beach County restore missing teeth with permanent teeth solutions, single tooth dental implants, and mini dental implants, all completed at its all-in-one Boynton Beach facility.

Led by a team of board-certified dental implant surgeons, Florida Dental Implant Specialists treats thousands of patients each year using on-site 3D CT scanning technology to plan every case with precision. Patients complete consultation, diagnostics, surgery, and final restorations in one location, without referrals to outside specialists.

Permanent Teeth

For patients missing several or all of their teeth, Florida Dental Implant Specialists offers permanent teeth solutions anchored to dental implants rather than a removable appliance. Unlike traditional dentures, which can shift or require adhesive, implant-anchored permanent teeth are designed to stay fixed in place, restoring a patient's ability to eat, speak, and smile with confidence.

Single Tooth Dental Implants

For patients missing just one tooth, Florida Dental Implant Specialists provides single tooth dental implants that replace both the root and the crown of the missing tooth, without altering the healthy teeth on either side. A titanium implant is placed into the jawbone and topped with a custom-matched crown, giving patients a permanent, natural-looking replacement for a single missing tooth.

Mini Dental Implants

For patients seeking a less invasive option, Florida Dental Implant Specialists also offers mini dental implants, which use a smaller-diameter implant than traditional implants. Mini implants can often be placed with a shorter healing process and are commonly used to stabilize a lower denture or provide long-term support for other dental appliances, giving patients an additional option beyond traditional implants and dentures.

Florida Dental Implant Specialists offers zero-down financing and customized payment plans, and its team reviews financing and insurance options with patients before treatment begins.

About Florida Dental Implant Specialists

Florida Dental Implant Specialists, operating as Boynton Dental LLC, is located at 9868 S State Rd 7, Suite 200, in Boynton Beach, FL, and serves patients throughout Palm Beach County, including Delray Beach, Boca Raton, Lake Worth, Lantana, West Palm Beach, and Port St. Lucie. The practice specializes in permanent teeth, single tooth dental implants, mini dental implants, All On 4 full-arch implants, implant dentures, and zygomatic dental implants. The office is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Patients seeking permanent teeth, single tooth dental implants, or mini dental implants in the Boynton Beach area can schedule a free consultation by calling (561) 600-4747 or visiting myfloridaimplants.

Dr. Marina Shraga, DDS

Florida Dental Implant Specialists

+1 (561) 600-4747

email us here

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Florida Dental Implant Specialists Offers Permanent Teeth, Single Tooth and Mini Implants News Provided By Pravda SEO September 23, 2026, 04:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



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