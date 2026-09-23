Albany Dental Implants

2 Implant Retained Overdenture Boynton Beach, FL

Albany Implant Clinic Services

Albany Dental Implant Specialists provides permanent teeth implants, dental implants and zygomatic dental implants for patients near Albany, NY.

- Dr. Marina Shraga, Albany Dental Implant Specialists

DELMAR, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Albany Implant Clinic, a dental practice specializing in full-mouth restoration, continues to help patients throughout the Albany, NY area achieve permanent teeth implants, dental implants, and zygomatic dental implants at its all-in-one facility.

Led by Dr. Marina Shraga, a top-rated, award-winning All On 4 expert who has placed thousands of permanent teeth, Albany Implant Clinic offers every stage of the implant procedure in one location. Patients work exclusively with Dr. Shraga from consultation through every follow-up appointment, and the office is equipped with 3-D CT scanning technology to plan each case with precision.

Permanent Teeth Implants

For patients who are tired of wearing a loose or ill-fitting denture, or who are about to lose their teeth entirely, Albany Implant Clinic offers permanent teeth implants that eliminate the need for a removable appliance. Four to six implants are surgically placed into the jaw and secured with abutment posts, and new teeth are attached the same day, allowing many patients to leave the office with fully functioning permanent teeth in a single visit.

Dental Implants

For patients missing one or more individual teeth, Albany Implant Clinic provides dental implants that permanently replace missing teeth without affecting neighboring teeth. Implants function as a long-term, natural-looking alternative to bridges or removable dentures, restoring both bite function and appearance.

Zygomatic Dental Implants

For patients who have experienced significant jawbone loss and are not candidates for traditional implants, Albany Implant Clinic offers zygomatic dental implants, which anchor into the cheekbone (zygoma) rather than the jawbone. This advanced technique allows patients with insufficient bone density to still receive a full-arch implant solution, often without the need for bone grafting.

Albany Implant Clinic also offers financing options, including zero-down plans, to help make full-mouth implant treatment more accessible to patients who need it.

About Albany Implant Clinic

Albany Implant Clinic, located at 4 Normanskill Blvd #401 in Delmar, NY, is led by Dr. Marina Shraga and specializes in permanent teeth implants, dental implants, zygomatic dental implants, All On 4 full-arch restoration, implant dentures, failed dental implant treatment, and same-day "Teeth in a Day" procedures. The practice is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Patients seeking permanent teeth implants, dental implants, or zygomatic dental implants can schedule a free consultation by calling (518) 318-1400 or visiting albany-implants.

Dr. Marina Shraga, DDS

Albany Dental Implant Specialists

+1 (518) 318-1400

email us here

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Albany Dental Implant Specialists Offers Permanent Teeth Implants, Dental Implants and Zygomatic Implants News Provided By Pravda SEO September 23, 2026, 04:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



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