Manchot Launches Essentialtm And Signaturetm Mattresses With Reinforced Center Support

Manchot launches its EssentialTM and SignatureTM mattresses featuring reinforced center support through StasisLayerTM technology.

StasisLayerTM uses thicker tempered-steel pocket-coil wire in the load-bearing center third while keeping the comfort surface continuous.

TUCKER, GA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A mattress is easy to judge on surface feel and firmness. Structural support is harder to see. Manchot, a U.S. sleep products brand based in Tucker, Georgia, designed its new EssentialTM and SignatureTM mattresses around where repeated load concentrates: the load-bearing center third.

Body weight concentrates in the center third of the mattress during sleep, making it the first area to lose structural support over time.

Manchot's EssentialTM and SignatureTM mattresses use StasisLayerTM, a reinforced center support system. Their pocket-coil units use thicker tempered-steel wire in the load-bearing center third - 2.3 mm in the reinforced center zone compared with 2.0 mm in the adjacent body zones, a 15% difference in wire diameter.

The comfort surface above remains continuous rather than being divided into a firmer center section. The reinforcement sits deeper in the mattress, as part of the complete support system, rather than creating a hard stripe beneath the sleeper.

“We can show you exactly how the center third is built. We won't invent lifespan numbers,” said Joshua Gao, founder of Manchot.“The center reinforcement is a design choice intended to put more structural reserve where repeated load is concentrated. It does not make foam and steel stop changing.”

The collection includes EssentialTM and SignatureTM, both Medium-Firm. Both are available now at manchotsleep with a 100-Night Trial and 10-Year Warranty. Current pricing and available configurations are listed on the product pages.



About Manchot

Manchot is a U.S. sleep products brand based in Tucker, Georgia, focused on structural support and consistency over time. Its mattresses are built around reinforced center support through StasisLayerTM, while its broader product approach emphasizes understanding how sleep products are constructed, how they change with use, and what different sleepers actually need.

Manchot is operated by Primeworks Industrial Inc. and maintains the Manchot Sleep Lab in Tucker, Georgia.

Learn more at:



Joshua Gao

Manchot

+1 877-372-2468

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Manchot Launches EssentialTM and SignatureTM Mattresses with Reinforced Center Support News Provided By Primeworks Industrial, Inc. September 23, 2026, 04:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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