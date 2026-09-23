Wonderland Amusements Brings Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Home With New TMNT Sewer Hockey Table

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Fast-paced head-to-head arcade action combines molded TMNT characters, dual LCD scoring displays, and a home-friendly footprint.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Wonderland Amusements today announced TMNT Sewer Hockey, a new head-to-head home arcade game inspired by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Designed to capture the energy of classic rod-hockey tables in a format built for the home, TMNT Sewer Hockey brings two-player competition, molded character figures, sound, animation, and arcade-style presentation together in one machine.The table measures approximately 55 inches long, 37 inches wide, and 65 inches high, and weighs about 120 pounds. Its plywood-and-MDF construction is paired with clear plexiglass sidewalls, dual 4.5-inch LCD screens, custom voiceovers and sound effects, and premium 3M vinyl cabinet artwork.“We wanted Sewer Hockey to feel immediately familiar, competitive, and fun, while still fitting naturally into a family game room,” said Jerry Cummings, founder and CEO of Wonderland Amusements.“TMNT is the perfect world for fast, face-to-face play, and this gives fans another way to bring an authentic amusement experience home.”TMNT Sewer Hockey is available for preorder at $599 with code TMNTPRESALE through September 27, 2026. MSRP is $799. Shipping is expected to begin in November 2026, with free U.S. shipping and a one-year limited warranty.Key Features. Head-to-head two-player rod-hockey gameplay. Plywood and MDF cabinet construction. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theme with molded player figures. Clear plexiglass sidewalls. Dual 4.5-inch LCD scoring and game displays. Premium 3M vinyl cabinet artwork. Custom character voiceovers and arcade sound effects. Approx. 55 in. L × 37 in. W × 65 in. H; approx. 120 lbs.AvailabilityPreorder details are available at wonderlandamusements/pages/tmnt-sewer-hockey.AssetsAbout Wonderland AmusementsWonderland Amusements creates prosumer-grade pinball, hockey, and classic amusement games designed to bring authentic arcade-style experiences into the home at approachable consumer price points. Its team brings decades of experience across toys, gaming, consumer electronics, product development, manufacturing, and retail.

Vincent Gallopain

XOGO Consulting

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TMNT Sewer Hockey | Official Sizzle Reel | Wonderland Amusements

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Wonderland Amusements Brings Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Home with New TMNT Sewer Hockey Table News Provided By XOGO Consulting September 23, 2026, 04:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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