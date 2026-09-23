American Council on Exercise and The Not Old Better Show Win Gold in 2026 National Mature Media Awards

Live Long Better earns national honors for bringing practical exercise science, strength and healthy-aging guidance to adults 50+

- Patricia Henze, Executive Director of the Mature Market Resource Center

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The American Council on Exercise (ACE) and The Not Old Better Show have won a Gold Award in the 35th Annual National Mature Media Awards for their collaborative Live Long Better interview series.

The series received Gold in Health Promotion & Wellness, Media (National).

Hosted by journalist Paul Vogelzang with recurring expert contributor Sabrena Jo, Ph.D., Senior Director of Science and Education for the American Council on Exercise, Live Long Better translates exercise and movement science into practical guidance for adults who want to remain strong, mobile and independent as they age.

The series tackles questions with immediate consequences for millions of older adults: How do we preserve strength? Can balance improve with training? What helps us stay mobile? How much movement matters? And what can people do today to help protect their independence tomorrow?

Rather than focusing on athletic performance or appearance, Live Long Better examines what physical capacity makes possible in everyday life, from climbing stairs and carrying groceries to traveling confidently, recovering from a stumble and continuing to live independently.

Patricia Henze, Executive Director of the Mature Market Resource Center, which presents the National Mature Media Awards, said:

“The overall quality of all entries was exceptional this year, and the American Council on Exercise and The Not Old Better Show were among the outstanding choices recognized in 2026.”

The National Mature Media Awards recognize outstanding communications, educational materials and media created for adults age 50 and older. Entries are evaluated by mature-market professionals for content, creativity, format, relevance and overall quality.

For Sabrena Jo, Ph.D., the Gold Award reflects a larger mission.

“I am deeply honored to receive this award. For me, this recognition isn't just a personal milestone; it's a testament to the ongoing mission we share in the fitness industry to get people moving. My goal has always been to advocate for community initiatives that make physical activity accessible to everyone, regardless of their current ability or fitness level. This award fuels my commitment to ensuring that all people have the opportunity to experience the profound physical and mental health benefits of an active lifestyle.”

For Vogelzang, the recognition is especially meaningful because of the audience the series was created to serve.

“Fitness matters to me because it gives us options. The strength to carry the groceries. The balance to trust ourselves on the stairs. The confidence to travel, play with our grandchildren and keep saying yes to life.

“That is what this series is about. Adults in their 60s, 70s, 80s and beyond deserve health information that is clear, useful and grounded in evidence. Sharing this Gold Award with ACE makes the recognition especially meaningful.”

Exercise Science for Everyday Life

Live Long Better: The New Science of Strength, Independence & Aging Well focuses on functional strength, mobility, balance, fall prevention, maintaining muscle and staying active as routines and physical abilities change.

The collaboration pairs ACE's exercise-science expertise with the interview and storytelling approach of The Not Old Better Show.

The result is health information built for listening and real life: credible enough to trust, clear enough to understand and practical enough to use.

Episodes are designed to help listeners better understand the science, identify useful questions and make informed decisions about movement and fitness, including conversations with their own health professionals when appropriate.

At its core, Live Long Better carries a simple idea: physical activity can help preserve something many adults value deeply as they grow older.

About Live Long Better

Live Long Better is an ongoing interview series produced by The Not Old Better Show in collaboration with the American Council on Exercise.

Hosted by Paul Vogelzang with Sabrena Jo, Ph.D., the series explores evidence-based approaches to strength, mobility, functional fitness and healthy aging.

Paul Vogelzang

The Not Old-Better Show

+1 571-326-6500

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American Council on Exercise and The Not Old Better Show Win Gold in 2026 National Mature Media Awards News Provided By The Not Old-Better Show September 23, 2026, 04:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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