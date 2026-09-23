Mental Health Veteran Gary Green Bridges Adolescent Trauma And YA Fantasy

The Rebecca Pendragon Trilogy by author Gary Green integrates practical mindfulness and cognitive grounding into a young adult fantasy adventure.

Minnesota author fuses clinical expertise with story to offer youth tools for grief and self-doubt.

- Gary Green, Author & Retired Mental Health Professional

NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As adolescent mental health challenges continue to draw national urgency from educators, parents, and healthcare providers, retired mental health professional and author Gary Green has released a literary initiative designed to equip young readers with functional psychological tools through story.

Drawing from a long career in mental health care and a degree in psychology from St. Cloud State University, Green's young adult fantasy series, The Rebecca Pendragon Trilogy, integrates proven mindfulness and cognitive grounding practices directly into a fast-paced narrative framework.

Unlike traditional self-help literature or speculative fiction, Green's work operates at the intersection of narrative engagement and clinical reality. The story follows twelve-year-old Rebecca, who, following the traumatic loss of her mother in an auto accident, is relocated to rural Minnesota to live with her grandmother. Amidst classic mythic tropes, including Arthurian lore, dragons, and ancient woodland realms the protagonist confronts acute grief, social isolation, and self-doubt.

Core Literary Objective: "To Inspire Joyful Sanity"

"Young adults today face unprecedented psychological stressors, yet formal self-help materials rarely resonate with them," states Green. "Fantasy provides a safe, expansive canvas. By embedding non-judgmental awareness and present-moment attention into the heroine's journey, readers absorb emotional regulation strategies organically while engaged in an adventure."

Clinical Background & Author Trajectory

Green's journey as a writer is rooted in central Minnesota, where he grew up on a small dairy farm near New London and where he continues to live today with his wife, Tammy. After completing his degree in psychology at St. Cloud State University, Green spent decades working on the frontlines of the mental health sector, assisting individuals through complex emotional trauma, addiction, and recovery.

Following his retirement from clinical practice, Green turned to authorship as a medium for preventive mental wellness. His non-fiction works, including In Pursuit of Joy, an autobiographical account of his personal recovery from depression and alcoholism and The Mindful Lifestyle, established his clear, accessible approach to mindfulness meditation. The Rebecca Pendragon Trilogy represents the synthesis of his clinical background, personal recovery, and creative storytelling.

Integrating Psychology Into Speculative Fiction

A distinctive aspect of The Rebecca Pendragon Trilogy is its deliberate avoidance of heavy-handed didacticism. Rather than pausing the action to lecture on mental health, Green constructs plot challenges where emotional regulation is a prerequisite for overcoming physical obstacles. When characters face fear or magical disarray, the resolution frequently hinges on principles derived from Eastern philosophy and modern cognitive behavioral insights such as observing thoughts without judgment and regulating breath during crisis.

Literary critics and educators have noted the book's inclusion of classical references, including quotes from Lao Tzu, historical accuracy in world-building, and Arthurian motifs, balanced against relatable contemporary struggles like fitting in at school and managing domestic grief. The result is a narrative that validates the reader's internal world while offering a constructive framework for daily resilience.

Availability & Educational Access

The Rebecca Pendragon Trilogy, alongside Green's non-fiction titles The Mindful Lifestyle and In Pursuit of Joy, are currently available nationwide in paperback, hardcover, and digital e-book formats through major online retailers including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Reading group guides and introductory bonus materials are available directly via the author's official portal at authorgarygreen.

Gary Green

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Mental Health Veteran Gary Green Bridges Adolescent Trauma and YA Fantasy News Provided By authorgarygreen September 23, 2026, 04:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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