Cureus Reinforces Its Commitment To Fast, Open, And Affordable Medical Publishing

Cureus helps researchers publish peer-reviewed medical research faster, openly, and affordably.

Cureus helps researchers publish peer-reviewed medical research faster, openly, and affordably.

- Henrik BachoSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Cureus Journal of Medical Science is reinforcing its commitment to a faster, more open, and more affordable model for publishing peer-reviewed medical research. As researchers continue to face lengthy publication timelines, restricted reader access, and costly article processing charges, Cureus offers an alternative designed to move credible research from submission to publication without unnecessary barriers.Cureus combines independent peer review with an efficient online publishing platform, immediate Open Access, and opportunities for eligible authors to publish without article processing charges. Its Reviewer Guide reports a median of 29 days from submission to publication, helping researchers share their work in weeks rather than waiting months for publication.“Every day saved in review is a day sooner research can reach the clinicians, investigators, educators, and communities that may benefit from it,” said Henrik Bacho, Managing Director.“Our goal is to make credible medical publishing more efficient and accessible without placing unnecessary financial or access barriers between research and its audience.”The Cureus publishing model addresses several of the most persistent challenges facing medical researchers:- Fast medical journal publication supported by streamlined editorial and peer review workflows- Immediate Open Access, with no paywalls or registration requirements for readers- No universal article processing charges, with free publishing opportunities for eligible, well-prepared submissions- Preferred Editing for submissions requiring additional language or formatting support- Article-level indicators, including reads, downloads, citations, and Scholarly Impact QuotientTM- Global discoverability through platforms including PubMed Central and Google ScholarUnlike publishing models that require mandatory article processing charges, Cureus gives eligible authors an opportunity to publish with zero editing fees. Submissions must satisfy the journal's scientific, language, formatting, author, and reference requirements. Review articles and submissions that require substantial editorial support may require Cureus Preferred Editing, a lower-cost service offered instead of a universal APC.This approach allows researchers to publish on a timeline that supports grant cycles, conference deadlines, academic reviews, and other professional milestones without automatically placing a substantial publishing charge on every accepted article.Cureus is part of Springer Nature, providing authors with access to an established global publishing infrastructure while preserving the journal's focus onefficient, community-centered Open Access publishing. Springer Nature acquired Cureus in 2022 as an addition to its Open Access portfolio.All Cureus articles are freely available to readers immediately upon publication under a Creative Commons Attribution license. This gives clinicians, researchers, educators, students, and members of the public access to published findings without subscription fees or institutional paywalls.“Research has limited value when the people who need it cannot access it,” the Cureus team said.“Open Access helps authors reach readers everywhere, while faster publication allows new findings and clinical experiences to enter the scientific conversation sooner.”By emphasizing article-level evaluation, Cureus gives readers and authors more information about the reach and reception of individual research outputs rather than relying exclusively on a single journal-level score.As the medical publishing landscape continues to evolve in 2026, Cureus remains focused on reducing barriers to the generation and dissemination of medical knowledge. Its combination of rapid publication, independent peer review, immediate Open Access, transparent article-level information, and affordable publishing pathways reflects a practical standard for researchers seeking to share credible work efficiently.Researchers can review submission requirements and learn more about publishing in the Cureus peer-reviewed Open Access journal at ORSubmit your ResearchAbout Cureus Journal of Medical ScienceThe Cureus Journal of Medical Science is a peer-reviewed Open Access medical journal and part of Springer Nature. Cureus publishes original research, review articles, case reports, technical reports, and editorials across a broad range of medical specialties. The journal uses an efficient online publishing platform, independent peer review, continuous article publication, immediate Open Access, and article-level metrics to support the timely and accessible dissemination of medical knowledge.For more information, visit .1227 14th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94122Managing Director

Henrik Bacho

Cureus Journal of Medical Science

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Cureus Reinforces Its Commitment to Fast, Open, and Affordable Medical Publishing News Provided By Cureus Journal of Medical Science September 23, 2026, 04:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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