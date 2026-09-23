316 Strategy Group's new headquarters at 2701 N Main Street in Olde Towne Elkhorn, Nebraska, on Omaha's west side. The Omaha SEO, AEO and GEO agency plans to open the office in October 2026.

The SEO, AEO and GEO firm signs a lease on historic Main Street in Olde Towne Elkhorn, launches a new brand, and will open its doors in October

- Joseph KenneyELKHORN, NE, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 316 Strategy Group is an Omaha marketing agency that helps businesses get found in Google, ChatGPT, and other AI search tools. Today, the firm announced it is moving its headquarters to 2701 N Main Street in Olde Towne Elkhorn, a historic Main Street district on Omaha's west side, with a planned opening in October 2026.The move comes as the agency launches a refreshed brand and sharpens its focus on three services: search engine optimization (SEO ), which helps businesses rank in traditional search results; answer engine optimization (AEO), which helps them appear in AI-generated answers such as Google AI Overviews; and generative engine optimization (GEO ), which helps them get cited by tools like ChatGPT and Perplexity."People don't just Google anymore. They ask ChatGPT who the best roofer in Omaha is, and the answer comes back with three names," said Joseph Kenney, President of 316 Strategy Group. "Our whole job is making sure our clients are one of those names. This move and this rebrand are both about being ready for that."Why ElkhornThe new office sits next door to Coneflower Creamery and across from Boyd & Charlie's on a Main Street built in the early 1900s. The building's two open bays will hold a photo, video, and podcast studio and a collaborative workspace. The location offers free parking throughout the district and puts the team within a one-minute walk of a bakery, coffee shop, restaurants and boutiques."We've worked with Elkhorn businesses for 15 years, and a lot of Omaha's growth is heading west," Kenney said. "We wanted a space that felt like part of a community, not a suite in an office park."Clients in downtown Omaha and across the metro will continue to be served without interruption.Fast factsThe new office is located at 2701 N Main St, Elkhorn, NE 68022, under a two-year lease signed in September 2026, with an opening planned for October 2026. 316 Strategy Group was founded in 2011 and employs 23 people serving 100 + clients across Nebraska, Iowa, and nationally. Services include SEO, AEO, GEO, web design, content marketing, video production, social media and paid advertising.A new look for a new era of searchThe updated brand identity, designed in-house, keeps 316's familiar mark while moving it in a more modern direction. The new website, social channels, and printed materials launch alongside the move.About 316 Strategy Group316 Strategy Group is a full-service business growth and marketing agency headquartered in Elkhorn, Nebraska, on Omaha's west side. Founded in [YEAR], the firm specializes in SEO, AEO and GEO for businesses ranging from local family-owned companies to organizations generating more than $1 billion in annual revenue. 316 is ranked the #1 SEO company in Omaha and in Nebraska on TrustAnalytica's 2026 rankings, based on verified client reviews. The agency's president, Joseph Kenney, is also the founder of Bullseye AI, a lead-visibility platform, and publisher of Omaha Business Insider and Omaha Food Magazine. Learn more about 316's Elkhorn marketing agency at .

Joseph Kenney

316 Strategy Group

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Omaha Marketing Agency 316 Strategy Group Moves Headquarters to Elkhorn as It Doubles Down on AI Search News Provided By 316 Strategy Group September 23, 2026, 04:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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