8 Years Of PM-JAY: Scheme Transformed Healthcare Access For Millions, Says JP Nadda

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda on Wednesday highlighted the achievements of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) on the completion of eight years, saying the scheme has transformed healthcare access for millions across the country.

Taking to social media platform X, Nadda said that more than 60 crore people have been covered under the scheme, while over 48.54 crore Ayushman cards have been created. He added that more than 13 crore beneficiaries have already availed treatment under the scheme.

“8 years of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY - A Sankalp for Seva, transforming lives. What began eight years ago as the Sankalp for Seva of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has transformed healthcare access for millions,” Nadda said in his post.

He described Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY as the world's largest health assurance scheme and said it now covers more than half a billion people across the country.

"With 60 Crore+ people covered, 48.54 Crore+ Ayushman Cards created and 13 Crore+ people having already availed treatment, the scheme is turning the promise of quality healthcare and financial protection into a reality for families across India," he said in the post.

Nadda further said that beneficiaries had availed hospitalisation and treatment worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore through over 39,000 empanelled public and private hospitals across the country.

"More than ₹2 Lakh Crore+ worth of hospitalisation and treatment has been availed through 39,000+ empanelled public and private hospitals across the country. But the significance of these numbers goes far beyond statistics," Nadda added in the post.

He further said that behind every number is a story.

"Behind every number is a story - a family protected from the burden of medical debt, a patient receiving timely treatment, a loved one relieved of pain, and a household able to face illness without the fear of financial hardship. Hearing directly from beneficiaries and witnessing their experiences is a powerful reminder of the impact of this historic journey of Seva," he said.

Nadda said the government remained committed to strengthening an accessible, affordable and inclusive healthcare system.

"Guided by the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, we remain steadfast in our commitment to strengthen an accessible, affordable and inclusive healthcare system, ensuring that every citizen can access quality healthcare with dignity and without financial hardship. More than half a billion lives covered. Millions of stories of hope. One unwavering Sankalp - Seva and Health for All," he said.