Ian Somerhalder Marks 22 Years Of 'Lost': My Life Has Never Been The Same

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Retired actor Ian Somerhalder looked back on his journey with the hit series 'Lost' as the show marked 22 years since it first aired, saying the experience changed his life forever.

Somhalder took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures from the sets of the science fiction adventure drama television series that aired on ABC from September 22, 2004, to May 23, 2010, with a total of 121 episodes over six seasons.

“22 years ago today LOST aired and my life as never the same... wow. What an amazing journey,” Somerhalder wrote in the caption section.

“Lost” contains elements of supernatural fiction and follows the survivors of Oceanic Airlines flight 815 after the plane crashes on a mysterious island somewhere in the South Pacific Ocean.

Episodes typically feature a primary storyline set on the island, augmented by flashback or flashforward sequences which provide additional insight into the involved characters.

Inspired by the 2000 film Cast Away, the show is told in a heavily serialized manner. Due to its large ensemble cast and the cost of filming primarily on location in Oahu, Hawaii, the series was one of the most expensive on television, with the pilot alone costing over $14 million.

The fictional universe and mythology of Lost were expanded upon by a number of related media-most importantly a series of mini-episodes, called Missing Pieces, and a 12-minute epilogue called "The New Man in Charge".

Lost has regularly been ranked by critics as one of the greatest television series of all time.

The series won several awards, including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series in 2005, Best American Import at the British Academy Television Awards in 2005, the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Drama in 2006, and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.