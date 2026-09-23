MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Formula 1 event at the renownedbrought together motorsport enthusiasts, racing professionals, international visitors, and media representatives for an unforgettable celebration of speed, innovation, and world-class competition. The event reaffirmed Sepang's reputation as one of Asia's premier motorsport destinations while highlighting the broader appeal of the surrounding region as a vibrant travel destination. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Located just south of Kuala Lumpur, the Sepang International Circuit is widely recognized for its state-of-the-art facilities, challenging track layout, and history of hosting major international motorsport events. Since its opening in 1999, the circuit has played a significant role in positioning Malaysia on the global motorsport map and continues to attract racing fans from around the world.

“We are delighted to welcome the return of Formula 1 action to the iconic Sepang International Circuit. This prestigious event presents an excellent opportunity to further elevate Malaysia's profile as a premier travel destination among international audiences. As motorsport continues to captivate fans around the world, Sepang serves not only as a stage for world-class racing but also as a gateway for visitors to experience Malaysia's rich culture, warm hospitality, and diverse tourism offerings.”

As the Title Sponsor of the event,is reinforcing its commitment to bringing Bahrain's renowned hospitality and world-class service closer to motorsport fans in Malaysia. With the launch of direct flights to Kuala Lumpur on 29 September 2026, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain and Title Sponsor of thein Malaysia is further enhancing connectivity between Bahrain and Malaysia while strengthening travel and tourism ties between the two nations. The new route provides travelers and Formula 1 enthusiasts with greater access to world-class sporting events, while offering a seamless gateway to explore the culture, attractions, and hospitality of both destinations.

Beyond the excitement on the track, visitors attending the event had the opportunity to explore the many attractions that Sepang and its surrounding areas have to offer. Travellers can unwind at the picturesque, known for its scenic sunsets and seafood restaurants, or enjoy family-friendly recreation at, one of the region's leading entertainment destinations. Shopping enthusiasts can also visit, which features a wide range of international and local brands just minutes from Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Nature lovers can discover the area's ecological attractions, including the, which provides opportunities for eco-tourism experiences and wildlife observation. The region's strategic location also allows visitors easy access to Kuala Lumpur's iconic landmarks, cultural attractions, and culinary offerings, further enhancing the overall visitor experience.

The Formula 1 event generated significant excitement among spectators and contributed to the local tourism economy by attracting domestic and international visitors. The combination of world-class racing, modern infrastructure, and diverse tourism experiences continues to cement Sepang's status as a must-visit destination for sports and leisure travellers alike.

As motorsport continues to captivate audiences worldwide, events at the Sepang International Circuit serve not only as a showcase of racing excellence but also as a platform for visitors to discover the culture, hospitality, and attractions that make Malaysia one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic travel destinations.