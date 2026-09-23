Bihar's Vikramshila Setu To Close For 3 Months For Steel Bridge Work

Vikramshila Setu Closure and Construction

The Vikramshila Setu in Bihar's Bhagalpur will remain closed for three months from October 1 for the construction of a permanent steel truss bridge, Road Construction Department Minister Engineer Kumar Shailendra said on Wednesday.

The minister said the decision to close the bridge was taken by the government and was earlier announced by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, but the implementation was delayed due to flood-related conditions. "The government has made its decision; CM Samrat Choudhary had decided on this earlier, but flood-related conditions necessitated postponing the date," Shailendra told reporters.

Alternate Arrangements for Commuters

He added that arrangements have been made to ensure that commuters do not face difficulties during the closure period. "Our government has ensured that the public faces no hardship during this interim period by arranging for 12 large vessels to operate free of charge and around the clock," the minister said.

Future Upgrades and New Look

Shailendra said that after completion of the work, the bridge would get a new look with improved infrastructure. "Once completed, the bridge will have a brand-new appearance, featuring properly constructed railings, a well-laid road surface, repaired expansion joints, and good lighting," he added.

Background: Bridge Collapse and Temporary Measures

The Vikramshila Setu, a key link connecting Bhagalpur with the Seemanchal region across the Ganga River, was closed to traffic after a slab between two pillars collapsed on May 3. Following the incident, traffic movement was stopped and routes were diverted.

According to officials, an expansion joint had first subsided, following which a slab near pier number 133 fell into the river. To restore connectivity temporarily, three Bailey bridges were planned. According to Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials, one of the bridges had been launched, while work on the remaining bridges was underway. The permanent steel truss bridge construction is expected to provide a long-term solution for commuters using the route. (ANI)

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