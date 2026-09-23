Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Debjani BREAKS DOWN, Mukesh-Varshini Clash As Nominations Get HEATED

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Day 16 brings emotional moments and heated drama as Debjani breaks down, while Mukesh and Varshini's tense equation adds to the house pressure amid the latest nomination developments.

The nomination process in Bigg Boss Telugu always brings high tension. Day 16 saw housemates throwing harsh comments and exposing group politics. Mukesh nominated Charan for reacting late in the game. Charan fired back immediately and told Mukesh to go sleep as he is unfit to be a player. Varshini and Shalini also got into a huge argument. Mukesh and Trigun interfered during Shalini's turn. Varshini slammed Trigun and warned him not to enter every fight like Shakuni.

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Sudheer and Srushti took their ongoing clash to the next level during these nominations. Sudheer tried to explain his previous comment about breaking teeth. Srushti refused to listen and accused Sudheer of playing a double-faced game. Both contestants shouted at each other bitterly. Srushti finally nominated Sudheer to end the argument.

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Debjani Modak faced a really tough situation in today's episode. Bigg Boss gave Mukesh two options during the captaincy task. Mukesh had to give tension to either Debjani or Varshini to get his father's photo. Mukesh gave importance to Varshini and stopped the letter sent by Debjani's parents. Debjani cried bitterly after Mukesh made this unfair choice.

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Bigg Boss started the captaincy contenders task right after the nominations. Mukesh and Rohit fought fiercely to push a box after hitting buzzers in the living and garden areas. Mukesh's gang with Debjani, Varshini, and Ram Prasad argued that the box crossed the yellow line. Trigun's team argued the exact opposite. Aman acted as the sanchalak and fell into deep confusion.

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Sudheer, Varshini, and Ram Prasad strongly criticized the strategies played by Trigun. They accused him of entering other people's fights to influence groups. Rohit stated that Trigun triggers everyone just for content. Other housemates also agreed with this opinion. Day 16 ended with broken friendships and intense rivalries. The audience must wait and watch how Debjani's lost letter and the Varshini-Trigun cold war will change the game.

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