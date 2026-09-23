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Cyclone Arnab Latest Updates: Heavy Rains Lash AP And Telangana, Flash Flood Warning Issued
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is bringing heavy rains to the Telugu states. The IMD has warned there's a risk of flash floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Because of this, schools in many districts have been closed.A low-pressure system in the northwest Bay of Bengal has rapidly intensified into a deep depression. It is moving west-northwest at a speed of 7 km/h. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that it is expected to cross the coast on Wednesday night between Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha, near Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur. Due to its impact, strong winds of 50 to 60 km/h may blow along the coast. With the sea turning very rough, officials have ordered fishermen not to venture out under any circumstances.North Andhra districts are reeling under the impact of the deep depression. With heavy rains lashing the region, streams and rivulets are overflowing. The weather department has issued a red alert, warning of possible flash floods. Keeping student safety in mind, the government declared a holiday on Wednesday for all educational institutions in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalli, Alluri Sitarama Raju, and Parvathipuram Manyam districts. Control rooms and rehabilitation centres have been set up, and pregnant women are being moved to hospitals as a precaution.Meanwhile, heavy rains are continuing in Telangana as well. The weather centre has predicted torrential downpours in North and East Telangana, thanks to the deep depression and a trough extending from Karnataka to coastal Andhra. A red alert was issued for Wednesday for a total of 18 districts, including Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanamkonda. Warnings have been issued about a potential flash flood threat, as some areas could receive extremely heavy rainfall of over 20 cm.Hyderabad city received heavy rain with thunder and lightning starting Tuesday evening. Roads in areas like Secunderabad, Ameerpet, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Kukatpally, and Khairatabad were completely waterlogged. The festive atmosphere combined with office closing time led to traffic jams stretching for kilometres, causing major problems for commuters. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reviewed the situation and directed the GHMC, HMWSSB, and police departments to coordinate and work on the ground. Drainage teams were immediately deployed to clear the waterlogged spots.The disaster management agencies of both AP and Telangana have announced that the next 24 to 48 hours are extremely crucial. They have advised people not to step out of their homes unnecessarily and warned them against trying to cross overflowing streams and rivulets. People were also told not to stand under old buildings, trees, electric poles, or hoardings during strong winds. The Railway Department is also on alert and has cancelled several trains on the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul route. NDRF and SDRF teams are on standby for any emergency assistance.
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